Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

Submittals will only be received through UNM’s Supplier Portal and sourcing site found at the links below.

Decedent Transport/Scene

Removal

The University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico

RFP 2362-21

Due date is Friday,

May 20, 2022 no later than 2:00 PM (MDT)

Additional information may be obtained at the Purchasing Department. For further information, please contact: Sr. Contracts Specialist, Adam Gonzales at (505) 277-1733 or agonzales44@unm.edu.

This request For Proposal (RFP) can be found on the UNM Public Sourcing page at the web site: https://bids.sciquest.com/apps/Router/

PublicEvent?CustomerOrg=

UNM

Offerors should register on the Supplier Portal in order to respond and receive amendment notices. https://bids.sciquest.com/apps/Router/

PublicEvent?CustomerOrg=

UNM

Journal: May 11, 2022