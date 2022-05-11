Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
Submittals will only be received through UNM’s Supplier Portal and sourcing site found at the links below.
Decedent Transport/Scene Removal
The University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico
RFP 2360-21
Due date is Tuesday, May 31, 2022 no later than 2:00 PM (MDT)
Additional information may be obtained at the Purchasing Department. For further information, please contact: Sr. Contracts Specialist, Adam Gonzales at (505) 277-1733 or agonzales44@unm.edu.
This request For Proposal (RFP) can be found on the UNM Public Sourcing page at the web site: https://bids.sciquest.com/apps/Router/
PublicEvent?CustomerOrg=
UNM
Offerors should register on the Supplier Portal in order to respond and receive amendment notices. https://bids.sciquest.com/apps/Router/
PublicEvent?CustomerOrg=
UNM
Journal: May 11, 2022