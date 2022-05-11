Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT: REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP: RFP P463-22 HEALTH SYSTEM/HEALTH PLAN/EMPLOYEE BENEFITS ACTUARIAL SERVICE AND RELATED CONSULTING
Due date:
Tuesday May 24th, 2022
no later than 2:00 PM (MDT).
Additional information may be obtained at the Purchasing Department. For further information, please contact Shannon Rodgers, Procurement Specialist, at (505) 272-9571 or sjrodgers@salud.unm.edu.
This Invitation for Bid can be found on the UNMH Purchasing Department page at the web site: https://unmhealth.org/about/bids-proposals/
current.html
Journal: May 11, 2022