 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

NOTICE OF SALE

On June 22, 2022, at 2:00pm the undersigned will clear title to lien holder on the following vehicles. Said vehicles are abandoned and unclaimed with towing and storage charges as listed below:

2003 Infiniti M45
JNKAY41E63M003303
$2,107.46 Inv 347429
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor
4A4MN21S57E044242
$1,222.16 Inv 349470
2003 Toyota Corolla
1NXBR32E23Z120187
$1,274.48 Inv 349472
2000 Cadillac Deville
1G6KD54YXYU221607
$1,291.93 Inv 349473
2008 Scion TC
JTKDE167980272838
$1,331.05 Inv 349492
1997 Ford F-150
1FTEX18L8VKB46390
$1,396.40 Inv 349536
2002 Acura RSX
JH4DC53812C026999
$1,437.49 Inv 349546
2002 Toyota Corolla
1NXBR12E72Z591464
$1,313.61 Inv 349554
2013 Ford Focus
1FADP3F23DL291921
$1,241.07 Inv 349566

Acme Towing & Recovery, Inc
8705 A Broadway Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87105

Journal: May 11, 18, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Northern NM residents are returning to homes reduced to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even as some residents are now ... Even as some residents are now able to return to their properties, new evacuations have spread into Taos County
2
NM begins absentee, early voting amid wildfire threat
2022 election
One polling site has already relocated; ... One polling site has already relocated; election officials say contingency plans in place
3
NM governor candidates split on releasing tax returns
ABQnews Seeker
4 of 7 vying for seat ... 4 of 7 vying for seat provided information
4
UpFront: Early advocates are angry, ready to rally again ...
ABQnews Seeker
'I'm so so angry at the ... 'I'm so so angry at the direction of our country'
5
APD investigating fatal shooting in Southeast ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was shot to death in Southeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police ...
6
Man sought in fatal shooting of girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect, 38, fled scene after telling ... Suspect, 38, fled scene after telling sister gun 'just went off' according to detective's report
7
HopeWorks won't get future city contracts
ABQnews Seeker
Contractor's outstanding debt cited as reason ... Contractor's outstanding debt cited as reason for decision
8
'Educator at heart' selected as new LESC director
ABQnews Seeker
Gwen Perea Warniment calls her new ... Gwen Perea Warniment calls her new post 'a dream job'
9
Five arrested in 2020 killing in Taos County
2022 election
Key information about the crime was ... Key information about the crime was sent to police in a letter from a witness
10
Five honored for humanitarian, community philanthropic contributions
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Humanitarian Awards was ... The New Mexico Humanitarian Awards was created in 2008