Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF SALE
On June 22, 2022, at 2:00pm the undersigned will clear title to lien holder on the following vehicles. Said vehicles are abandoned and unclaimed with towing and storage charges as listed below:
2003 Infiniti M45
JNKAY41E63M003303
$2,107.46 Inv 347429
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor
4A4MN21S57E044242
$1,222.16 Inv 349470
2003 Toyota Corolla
1NXBR32E23Z120187
$1,274.48 Inv 349472
2000 Cadillac Deville
1G6KD54YXYU221607
$1,291.93 Inv 349473
2008 Scion TC
JTKDE167980272838
$1,331.05 Inv 349492
1997 Ford F-150
1FTEX18L8VKB46390
$1,396.40 Inv 349536
2002 Acura RSX
JH4DC53812C026999
$1,437.49 Inv 349546
2002 Toyota Corolla
1NXBR12E72Z591464
$1,313.61 Inv 349554
2013 Ford Focus
1FADP3F23DL291921
$1,241.07 Inv 349566
Acme Towing & Recovery, Inc
8705 A Broadway Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87105
Journal: May 11, 18, 2022