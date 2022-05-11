 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

Case No. D-202-CV-2019-08960

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

v.

ARMANDO G. BLANCO; LUISA A BLANCO aka LUISA GUTIERREZ; DOMINIC GUTIERREZ; NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE AUTHORITY; THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Defendant DOMINIC GUTIERREZ;
GREETINGS:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you
in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on property located at 1137 Maxine St NE, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico 87112, said property being more particularly described as:

LOT NUMBERED THIRTY-THREE (33) IN BLOCK NUMBERED THIRTY-SIX-A (36-A), OF THE PLAT OF BLOCKS 33-C, 36-A, 37 & 40-D, DALE J. BELLAMAH’S PRINCESS JEANNE PARK, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT THEREOF, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON FEBRUARY 17, 1958, IN PLAT BOOK C3, FOLIO 110.

Unless you serve a pleading or motion in response to the complaint in said cause on or before 30 days after the last publication date, judgment by default will be entered against you.
Respectfully Submitted,
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Toby Lutenegger
Toby Lutenegger
Attorneys for Plaintiff
6301 Indian School Road NE
Suite 350
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Main: 858-750-7600

Journal: May 10, 17, 24, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Northern NM residents are returning to homes reduced to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even as some residents are now ... Even as some residents are now able to return to their properties, new evacuations have spread into Taos County
2
NM begins absentee, early voting amid wildfire threat
2022 election
One polling site has already relocated; ... One polling site has already relocated; election officials say contingency plans in place
3
NM governor candidates split on releasing tax returns
ABQnews Seeker
4 of 7 vying for seat ... 4 of 7 vying for seat provided information
4
UpFront: Early advocates are angry, ready to rally again ...
ABQnews Seeker
'I'm so so angry at the ... 'I'm so so angry at the direction of our country'
5
APD investigating fatal shooting in Southeast ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was shot to death in Southeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police ...
6
Man sought in fatal shooting of girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect, 38, fled scene after telling ... Suspect, 38, fled scene after telling sister gun 'just went off' according to detective's report
7
HopeWorks won't get future city contracts
ABQnews Seeker
Contractor's outstanding debt cited as reason ... Contractor's outstanding debt cited as reason for decision
8
'Educator at heart' selected as new LESC director
ABQnews Seeker
Gwen Perea Warniment calls her new ... Gwen Perea Warniment calls her new post 'a dream job'
9
Five arrested in 2020 killing in Taos County
2022 election
Key information about the crime was ... Key information about the crime was sent to police in a letter from a witness
10
Five honored for humanitarian, community philanthropic contributions
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Humanitarian Awards was ... The New Mexico Humanitarian Awards was created in 2008