Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

Case No. D-202-CV-2019-08960

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

v.

ARMANDO G. BLANCO; LUISA A BLANCO aka LUISA GUTIERREZ; DOMINIC GUTIERREZ; NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE AUTHORITY; THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Defendant DOMINIC GUTIERREZ;

GREETINGS:

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you

in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on property located at 1137 Maxine St NE, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico 87112, said property being more particularly described as:

LOT NUMBERED THIRTY-THREE (33) IN BLOCK NUMBERED THIRTY-SIX-A (36-A), OF THE PLAT OF BLOCKS 33-C, 36-A, 37 & 40-D, DALE J. BELLAMAH’S PRINCESS JEANNE PARK, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT THEREOF, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON FEBRUARY 17, 1958, IN PLAT BOOK C3, FOLIO 110.

Unless you serve a pleading or motion in response to the complaint in said cause on or before 30 days after the last publication date, judgment by default will be entered against you.

Respectfully Submitted,

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Toby Lutenegger

Toby Lutenegger

Attorneys for Plaintiff

6301 Indian School Road NE

Suite 350

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Main: 858-750-7600

Journal: May 10, 17, 24, 2022