Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-CV-2019-08960
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff,
v.
ARMANDO G. BLANCO; LUISA A BLANCO aka LUISA GUTIERREZ; DOMINIC GUTIERREZ; NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE AUTHORITY; THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SUIT
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Defendant DOMINIC GUTIERREZ;
GREETINGS:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you
in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on property located at 1137 Maxine St NE, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico 87112, said property being more particularly described as:
- LOT NUMBERED THIRTY-THREE (33) IN BLOCK NUMBERED THIRTY-SIX-A (36-A), OF THE PLAT OF BLOCKS 33-C, 36-A, 37 & 40-D, DALE J. BELLAMAH’S PRINCESS JEANNE PARK, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT THEREOF, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON FEBRUARY 17, 1958, IN PLAT BOOK C3, FOLIO 110.
Unless you serve a pleading or motion in response to the complaint in said cause on or before 30 days after the last publication date, judgment by default will be entered against you.
Respectfully Submitted,
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
By: /s/ Toby Lutenegger
Toby Lutenegger
Attorneys for Plaintiff
6301 Indian School Road NE
Suite 350
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Main: 858-750-7600
Journal: May 10, 17, 24, 2022