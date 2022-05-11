Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANDOVAL

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE NO.

D-1329-PB-2022-00080





IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEONARD KLEINMINTZ, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS





NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kim Renee Zeichner has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Leonard Kleinmintz, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Dylan P. Lutey, Hedrich Law, P.A., 3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D, Albuquerque, NM 87107, (505) 880-1115 or filed with the Thirteenth District Court of Sandoval County, 1500 Idalia Rd. Bldg. A., P.O. Box 600, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.

DATED: May 5, 2022

/s/signed Kim Renee Zeichner

Kim Renee Zeichner

HEDRICH LAW, P.A.

/s/ signed Dylan P. Lutey

Dylan P. Lutey

3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D

Albuquerque, NM 87107

(505) 880-1115

Journal: May 11, 18, 25, 2022