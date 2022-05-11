Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE NO.
D-1329-PB-2022-00080
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEONARD KLEINMINTZ, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kim Renee Zeichner has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Leonard Kleinmintz, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Dylan P. Lutey, Hedrich Law, P.A., 3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D, Albuquerque, NM 87107, (505) 880-1115 or filed with the Thirteenth District Court of Sandoval County, 1500 Idalia Rd. Bldg. A., P.O. Box 600, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.
DATED: May 5, 2022
/s/signed Kim Renee Zeichner
Kim Renee Zeichner
HEDRICH LAW, P.A.
/s/ signed Dylan P. Lutey
Dylan P. Lutey
3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 880-1115
Journal: May 11, 18, 25, 2022