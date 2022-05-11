 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE NO.
D-1329-PB-2022-00080


IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEONARD KLEINMINTZ, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS


NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kim Renee Zeichner has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Leonard Kleinmintz, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Dylan P. Lutey, Hedrich Law, P.A., 3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D, Albuquerque, NM 87107, (505) 880-1115 or filed with the Thirteenth District Court of Sandoval County, 1500 Idalia Rd. Bldg. A., P.O. Box 600, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.

DATED: May 5, 2022

/s/signed Kim Renee Zeichner
Kim Renee Zeichner

HEDRICH LAW, P.A.
/s/ signed Dylan P. Lutey
Dylan P. Lutey
3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 880-1115

Journal: May 11, 18, 25, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Northern NM residents are returning to homes reduced to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even as some residents are now ... Even as some residents are now able to return to their properties, new evacuations have spread into Taos County
2
NM begins absentee, early voting amid wildfire threat
2022 election
One polling site has already relocated; ... One polling site has already relocated; election officials say contingency plans in place
3
NM governor candidates split on releasing tax returns
ABQnews Seeker
4 of 7 vying for seat ... 4 of 7 vying for seat provided information
4
UpFront: Early advocates are angry, ready to rally again ...
ABQnews Seeker
'I'm so so angry at the ... 'I'm so so angry at the direction of our country'
5
APD investigating fatal shooting in Southeast ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was shot to death in Southeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police ...
6
Man sought in fatal shooting of girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect, 38, fled scene after telling ... Suspect, 38, fled scene after telling sister gun 'just went off' according to detective's report
7
HopeWorks won't get future city contracts
ABQnews Seeker
Contractor's outstanding debt cited as reason ... Contractor's outstanding debt cited as reason for decision
8
'Educator at heart' selected as new LESC director
ABQnews Seeker
Gwen Perea Warniment calls her new ... Gwen Perea Warniment calls her new post 'a dream job'
9
Five arrested in 2020 killing in Taos County
2022 election
Key information about the crime was ... Key information about the crime was sent to police in a letter from a witness
10
Five honored for humanitarian, community philanthropic contributions
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Humanitarian Awards was ... The New Mexico Humanitarian Awards was created in 2008