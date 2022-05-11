 City releases Summerfest, Freedom 4th headliners - Albuquerque Journal

City releases Summerfest, Freedom 4th headliners

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Los Angeles-based Las Cafeteras will headline the Route 66 Summerfest in July. (Courtesy of Las Cafeteras)

Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back.

According to the city of Albuquerque, the four free Summerfest events will return this year.

The series will kick off with the Heights Summerfest on June 11, at North Domingo Baca Park.

The headliner will be the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

On July 23, Las Cafeteras will headline the Route 66 Summerfest.

The Los Angeles-based band is known for its fusion of Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats and powerful rhymes that document stories of a community seeking to “build a world where many world fit.”

On Aug. 6, the Yacht Rock Revue will headline the Downtown Summerfest.

The city wanted to keep the Westside Summerfest on Aug. 20 dedicated “to promoting local talent and will feature Albuquerque bands on two stages.” According to the city, each event will also feature local bands, local businesses with handcrafted products, food trucks, free activities for children, and libations created by breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

Country legends Shenandoah will headline Freedom 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park. (Courtesy of Shenendoah)

Freedom 4th will return to Balloon Fiesta Park on July 4 with Shenandoah

Shenandoah is set to headline Freedom 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park on Monday, July 4.

Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road,” and “Next to You, Next to Me.”

The band has left a potent legacy in country music with more than 300 million streams, over 8 million combined album sales, and 13 No. 1 radio singles over the course of more than three decades.

Freedom 4th will also feature the brightest fireworks show in the state, food, local beer, and free activities for kids, according to the city.

The events are free and open to the public.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » City releases Summerfest, Freedom 4th headliners

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
City releases Summerfest, Freedom 4th headliners
ABQnews Seeker
Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back. ... Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back. According to the city of Albuquerque, the four free Summerfest events will return this year. The series will ...
2
Climate change to make droughts longer, more common, says ...
ABQnews Seeker
The frequency and duration of droughts ... The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across ...
3
APD investigating fatal shooting in Southeast ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was shot to death in Southeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police ...
4
Northern NM residents are returning to homes reduced to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even as some residents are now ... Even as some residents are now able to return to their properties, new evacuations have spread into Taos County
5
NM governor candidates split on releasing tax returns
ABQnews Seeker
4 of 7 vying for seat ... 4 of 7 vying for seat provided information
6
HopeWorks won't get future city contracts
ABQnews Seeker
Contractor's outstanding debt cited as reason ... Contractor's outstanding debt cited as reason for decision
7
Mail carriers, residents join forces to stamp out hunger
ABQnews Seeker
Annual campaign to be held Saturday; ... Annual campaign to be held Saturday; people can leave nonperishable food items by their mailboxes
8
NM releases draft plan to address education lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
PED seeks feedback on the plan, ... PED seeks feedback on the plan, which focuses on a 2018 court ruling
9
NCAA Golf: Texas, NMSU coaches feel right at home ...
ABQnews Seeker
Texas women's golf coach Ryan Murphy ... Texas women's golf coach Ryan Murphy is a former Lobo golfer and assistant coach and is very familiar with he course he is hoping ...