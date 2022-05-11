City releases Summerfest, Freedom 4th headliners

Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back.

According to the city of Albuquerque, the four free Summerfest events will return this year.

The series will kick off with the Heights Summerfest on June 11, at North Domingo Baca Park.

The headliner will be the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

On July 23, Las Cafeteras will headline the Route 66 Summerfest.

The Los Angeles-based band is known for its fusion of Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats and powerful rhymes that document stories of a community seeking to “build a world where many world fit.”

On Aug. 6, the Yacht Rock Revue will headline the Downtown Summerfest.

The city wanted to keep the Westside Summerfest on Aug. 20 dedicated “to promoting local talent and will feature Albuquerque bands on two stages.” According to the city, each event will also feature local bands, local businesses with handcrafted products, food trucks, free activities for children, and libations created by breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

Freedom 4th will return to Balloon Fiesta Park on July 4 with Shenandoah

Shenandoah is set to headline Freedom 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park on Monday, July 4.

Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road,” and “Next to You, Next to Me.”

The band has left a potent legacy in country music with more than 300 million streams, over 8 million combined album sales, and 13 No. 1 radio singles over the course of more than three decades.

Freedom 4th will also feature the brightest fireworks show in the state, food, local beer, and free activities for kids, according to the city.

The events are free and open to the public.