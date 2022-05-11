Meow Wolf will expand to Grapevine, Texas in 2023; Houston in 2024

The Meow Wolf universe continues to expand.

On Wednesday, the Santa Fe-based arts collective announced two new permanent exhibitions in Grapevine and Houston, Texas. This will mark the company’s fourth and fifth permanent exhibition.

“The Meow Wolf story universe is expanding, and Texas holds the keys to our next chapters,” said Jose Tolosa, Meow Wolf CEO, in a release. “Opening a permanent exhibition in the largest and one of the most diverse states in the country has been on Meow Wolf’s radar for years, and we are excited to be formally underway. The opportunities this state has presented have already become the touchstones of a vibrant, arts-centric portal of imaginative creativity.”

According to Meow Wolf, the Grapevine exhibition will be located in Grapevine Mills and is slated to open in 2023.

Grapevine Mills is known for its unique retail offerings of more than 180 stores of shopping, entertainment and restaurants.

“An exact name for the exhibition will be announced at a later date,” Tolosa said.

The Houston exhibition will be located in the Fifth Ward of Houston and slated to open in 2024, with The Deal Co. as development partners.

A historical district with a long history of diverse communities dating back to the late 1800s, the Fifth Ward has been transformed into an arts and cultural destination in recent years, being designated a cultural district by the state of Texas in 2020.

According to Meow Wolf, the locations have been on the company’s radar for over two years.

“We’ve never designed two exhibitions in the same state at the same time. The Texas experiences will be deeply rooted in artist collaboration and connected by concealed Easter eggs,” said Dale Sheehan, Meow Wolf executive creative director. “Of course, the locations themselves are also creative prompts. In Grapevine, we’ll be leaning into the energy of a shopping center—a nostalgic place for many of us, where families gather and young adults often find their first moments of freedom. In Houston, we’ll engage a burgeoning arts community in the most diverse city in the nation, which we believe will result in a groundswell of revolutionary artistic expression.”

Meow Wolf refers to the locations as “portals” —which is references the existing exhibitions in Denver, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Santa Fe.

As the projects are being built, Meow Wolf will work with artists from Texas and those from Santa Fe to create the immersive experiences.

The company encourages those interested in the hiring process to follow Meow Wolf channels: @meow_wolf on Instagram, @MeowWolf on Twitter and meowwolf.com/careers or to visit and sign up at texasportals.com.