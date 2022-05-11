 Meow Wolf will expand to Grapevine, Texas in 2023; Houston in 2024 - Albuquerque Journal

Meow Wolf will expand to Grapevine, Texas in 2023; Houston in 2024

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

A rendering of Meow Wolf exhibit to be placed at Grapevine Mills in Grapevine, Texas. This will be the fourth exhibition for the Santa Fe-based arts collective. It is slated to be opened in 2023. (Courtesy of Meow Wolf)

The Meow Wolf universe continues to expand.

On Wednesday, the Santa Fe-based arts collective announced two new permanent exhibitions in Grapevine and Houston, Texas. This will mark the company’s fourth and fifth permanent exhibition.

“The Meow Wolf story universe is expanding, and Texas holds the keys to our next chapters,” said Jose Tolosa, Meow Wolf CEO, in a release. “Opening a permanent exhibition in the largest and one of the most diverse states in the country has been on Meow Wolf’s radar for years, and we are excited to be formally underway. The opportunities this state has presented have already become the touchstones of a vibrant, arts-centric portal of imaginative creativity.”

According to Meow Wolf, the Grapevine exhibition will be located in Grapevine Mills and is slated to open in 2023.

Grapevine Mills is known for its unique retail offerings of more than 180 stores of shopping, entertainment and restaurants.

“An exact name for the exhibition will be announced at a later date,” Tolosa said.

The Houston exhibition will be located in the Fifth Ward of Houston and slated to open in 2024, with The Deal Co. as development partners.

A historical district with a long history of diverse communities dating back to the late 1800s, the Fifth Ward has been transformed into an arts and cultural destination in recent years, being designated a cultural district by the state of Texas in 2020.

According to Meow Wolf, the locations have been on the company’s radar for over two years.

“We’ve never designed two exhibitions in the same state at the same time. The Texas experiences will be deeply rooted in artist collaboration and connected by concealed Easter eggs,” said Dale Sheehan, Meow Wolf executive creative director. “Of course, the locations themselves are also creative prompts. In Grapevine, we’ll be leaning into the energy of a shopping center—a nostalgic place for many of us, where families gather and young adults often find their first moments of freedom. In Houston, we’ll engage a burgeoning arts community in the most diverse city in the nation, which we believe will result in a groundswell of revolutionary artistic expression.”

Meow Wolf refers to the locations as “portals” —which is references the existing exhibitions in Denver, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Santa Fe.

As the projects are being built, Meow Wolf will work with artists from Texas and those from Santa Fe to create the immersive experiences.

The company encourages those interested in the hiring process to follow Meow Wolf channels: @meow_wolf on Instagram, @MeowWolf on Twitter and meowwolf.com/careers or to visit and sign up at texasportals.com.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Meow Wolf will expand to Grapevine, Texas in 2023; Houston in 2024

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Meow Wolf will expand to Grapevine, Texas in 2023; ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Meow Wolf universe continues to ... The Meow Wolf universe continues to expand. On Wednesday, the Santa Fe-based arts collective announced two new permanent exhibitions in Grapevine and Houston, Texas. ...
2
City releases Summerfest, Freedom 4th headliners
ABQnews Seeker
Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back. ... Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back. According to the city of Albuquerque, the four free Summerfest events will return this year. The series will ...
3
Climate change to make droughts longer, more common, says ...
ABQnews Seeker
The frequency and duration of droughts ... The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across ...
4
APD investigating fatal shooting in Southeast ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was shot to death in Southeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police ...
5
HopeWorks won't get future city contracts
ABQnews Seeker
Contractor's outstanding debt cited as reason ... Contractor's outstanding debt cited as reason for decision
6
Mail carriers, residents join forces to stamp out hunger
ABQnews Seeker
Annual campaign to be held Saturday; ... Annual campaign to be held Saturday; people can leave nonperishable food items by their mailboxes
7
NM releases draft plan to address education lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
PED seeks feedback on the plan, ... PED seeks feedback on the plan, which focuses on a 2018 court ruling
8
Northern NM residents are returning to homes reduced to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even as some residents are now ... Even as some residents are now able to return to their properties, new evacuations have spread into Taos County
9
NM governor candidates split on releasing tax returns
ABQnews Seeker
4 of 7 vying for seat ... 4 of 7 vying for seat provided information