 UK warns 'no choice but to act' to change Brexit deal - Albuquerque Journal

UK warns ‘no choice but to act’ to change Brexit deal

By Sylvia Hui / Associated Press

LONDON — Britain’s foreign secretary warned the European Union on Thursday that the U.K. will have “no choice but to act” to revoke parts of a Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland if the EU does not show flexibility.

Post-Brexit arrangements for border and customs checks in Northern Ireland have become “the greatest obstacle” to forming a new government in Belfast, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said during a call with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.

Border issues between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and EU member Ireland have long posed the thorniest problems in the U.K.’s divorce from the EU.

They resurfaced after the Democratic Unionist Party refused this week to help form a power-sharing government with Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein unless the post-Brexit arrangements were substantially changed or scrapped.

An open Irish border is a key part of the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland, which is the only part of the U.K. to share a land border with an EU country. The EU and the U.K. agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks after Brexit, which became final at the end of 2020.

Instead, there are checks on some goods, such as meat and eggs, entering Northern Ireland from elsewhere in the U.K. The Democratic Unionist Party is strongly opposed to the rules, saying the checks have created a barrier that undermines the British identity of its members.

Truss’ office said Sefcovic reiterated to her Thursday that “there was no room to expand the EU negotiating mandate or introduce new proposals to reduce the overall level of trade friction.”

“The foreign secretary noted this with regret and said the situation in Northern Ireland is a matter of internal peace and security for the United Kingdom,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“If the EU would not show the requisite flexibility to help solve those issues, then as a responsible government we would have no choice but to act,” the statement said.

Tensions over the trade rules, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, were ramping up even before Northern Ireland held its assembly elections last weekend.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since February, when the DUP’s leader at the time, Paul Givan, quit as first minister in protest over the trade rules.

U.K. officials have repeatedly warned they might unilaterally suspend the arrangements if the EU did not agree to major changes.

British media reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could announce next week that his government would legislate to override parts of the Northern Ireland deal.

The Times newspaper reported Thursday that Britain’s Attorney General, Suella Braverman, issued advice saying that such a move would be legal because the EU was undermining Northern Ireland’s Good Friday peace agreement by creating a trade barrier in the Irish Sea.

Any move by Britain to unilaterally rewrite the rules would bring legal action from the EU that could escalate into a trade war.

“I am convinced that only joint solutions will work. Unilateral action, effectively disapplying an international agreement such as the protocol, is simply not acceptable,” Sefcovic, the EU’s chief negotiator, said after Thursday’s call.

Home » News » World » UK warns ‘no choice but to act’ to change Brexit deal

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Report details brutal, 'militarized' history of Native boarding schools
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico was home to 43 ... New Mexico was home to 43 such schools, 3rd most in US
2
Wildfire evacuations spread to Colfax County
ABQnews Seeker
Some Mora County communities are reopening Some Mora County communities are reopening
3
Solar industry in crisis over US trade dispute
ABQnews Seeker
NM sees layoffs, canceled projects due ... NM sees layoffs, canceled projects due to potential tariffs on Asian countries
4
Solar trade dispute impacts PNM power supplies
From the newspaper
Solar project delays worsen estimated electricity ... Solar project delays worsen estimated electricity shortages for summer 2023
5
Meow Wolf announces two new exhibits in Texas
ABQnews Seeker
The new locations have been on ... The new locations have been on the company's radar for more than two years
6
Judge mulls sanctions against defense team in Victoria Martens' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Private investigator representing suspect communicated with ... Private investigator representing suspect communicated with Martens’ mother without permission, prosecutors say
7
Two suspects arrested in fatal robbery
ABQnews Seeker
Incident occurred in March '21 at ... Incident occurred in March '21 at a motel in Downtown ABQ
8
Film producers defend safety on 'Rust' movie set
ABQnews Seeker
Rust Movie Productions is challenging a ... Rust Movie Productions is challenging a $137,000 fine by state safety regulators
9
Winrock to break ground on park, pond
ABQnews Seeker
2.5-acre park, pond made of reclaimed ... 2.5-acre park, pond made of reclaimed water
10
Robotics, medical vending machines, and 20K tons of steel: ...
ABQnews Seeker
Amazon gives update on New Mexico ... Amazon gives update on New Mexico presence, gives first official tour