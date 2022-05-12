NM cannabis company to donate May revenues to wildfire evacuees

One New Mexico cannabis company is looking to help out wildfire evacuees in northern New Mexico.

Seven Point Farms — a legacy operator with retail locations in Albuquerque, Cedar Crest and Socorro — plans to donate 50% of its May revenue from its Albuquerque dispensary to the Las Vegas Community Foundation, with a focus on those affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The company will also donate 10% of revenue to wildfire evacuees from its Socorro and Cedar Crest dispensaries as well.

“It was kind of a no brainer,” Seven Point Farms executive director Robert Jackson told the Journal. “We’re in a really good place and Seven Point Farms is really passionate about being part of the community.”

Jackson said many board members have been “directly affected” by the fires ripping across New Mexico and that it played a part in the company deciding to donate some of its revenue.

But Jackson said helping people out isn’t new for Seven Point Farms. The company also works with the Last Prisoner Project, which is dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform, and the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico.

Jackson said he encourages other cannabis businesses to get in on helping New Mexicans out who have been displaced by the fires.

“People are losing their homes,” Jackson said. “And if we can help them get their footing, that would be a great thing. I think that this (is a) helpful thing to do in this time.”