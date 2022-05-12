ABQ’s first housing project designed for deaf community gets underway

Albuquerque’s first housing development dedicated to deaf, deaf-blind, and hard of hearing folks is officially underway — finally.

PAH! Hiland Plaza, located near San Mateo and Central, draws its name from the ASL sign meaning “finally,” a nod to the project’s near 20-year long effort to be built, according to Laurie Frappier, Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership director of community relations.

“This is a huge gift to us and a huge opportunity to our community, it’s really the result of 20 years of work through various frustrations, what we thought would be successes (and) false starts,” Chad LeBlanc, Deaf Culture Center of New Mexico president, said via a sign language interpreter at a virtual ground breaking event held Thursday morning.

Built through a partnership between the Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership and the Deaf Culture Center of New Mexico, the development will feature 92 apartment units with one-, two- and three- bedroom layouts with preference given to deaf, deaf-blind and hard of hearing individuals. It will also include a small community park.

The apartment complex is only the fourth development of its kind in the country.

The development will also be home to 23 affordable units set aside for people using housing vouchers from the Albuquerque Housing Authority, according to Dan Foster, housing development director for the Albuquerque Housing Authority.

Special design features like strobe fire alarms will be incorporated into the building since the development caters primarily towards deaf individuals.

Construction is anticipated to take 15 months and pre-leasing is slated to begin in the fall.

For more information or to fill out an interest form, visit www.dcc-nm.org/pahhilandresidentinterestform