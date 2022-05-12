 ABQ’s first housing project designed for deaf community gets underway - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ’s first housing project designed for deaf community gets underway

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

A screencapture of Thursday’s virtual ground-breaking of PAH! Hiland Plaza, Albuquerque’s first housing development dedicated to deaf, deaf-blind, and hard of hearing people.

Albuquerque’s first housing development dedicated to deaf, deaf-blind, and hard of hearing folks is officially underway — finally.

PAH! Hiland Plaza, located near San Mateo and Central, draws its name from the ASL sign meaning “finally,” a nod to the project’s near 20-year long effort to be built, according to Laurie Frappier, Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership director of community relations.

“This is a huge gift to us and a huge opportunity to our community, it’s really the result of 20 years of work through various frustrations, what we thought would be successes (and) false starts,” Chad LeBlanc, Deaf Culture Center of New Mexico president, said via a sign language interpreter at a virtual ground breaking event held Thursday morning.

Built through a partnership between the Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership and the Deaf Culture Center of New Mexico, the development will feature 92 apartment units with one-, two- and three- bedroom layouts with preference given to deaf, deaf-blind and hard of hearing individuals. It will also include a small community park.

The apartment complex is only the fourth development of its kind in the country.

The development will also be home to 23 affordable units set aside for people using housing vouchers from the Albuquerque Housing Authority, according to Dan Foster, housing development director for the Albuquerque Housing Authority.

Special design features like strobe fire alarms will be incorporated into the building since the development caters primarily towards deaf individuals.

Construction is anticipated to take 15 months and pre-leasing is slated to begin in the fall.

For more information or to fill out an interest form, visit www.dcc-nm.org/pahhilandresidentinterestform

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ABQ’s first housing project designed for deaf community gets underway

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
ABQ’s first housing project designed for deaf community gets ...
ABQnews Seeker
PAH! Hiland Plaza, located near San ... PAH! Hiland Plaza, located near San Mateo and Central, draws its name from the ASL sign meaning "finally," a nod to the project's near ...
2
Biden announces program offering discounted internet service
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden announced Monday that ... President Joe Biden announced Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes, a program that could ...
3
Albuquerque solar company reports $22M loss in Q1
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based Array Technologies has taken a ... Albuquerque-based Array Technologies has taken a beating since going public in October 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market, with inflation and supply-chain challenges eroding ...
4
NM cannabis company to donate May revenues to wildfire ...
ABQnews Seeker
One New Mexico cannabis company is ... One New Mexico cannabis company is looking to help out wildfire evacuees in northern New Mexico.. & ...
5
ABQ man pleads guilty to shooting FBI agent
ABQnews Seeker
Accused faces charges that could see ... Accused faces charges that could see him sentenced to up to 30 years in prison
6
Report details brutal, 'militarized' history of Native boarding schools
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico was home to 43 ... New Mexico was home to 43 such schools, 3rd most in US
7
Wildfire evacuations spread to Colfax County
ABQnews Seeker
Some Mora County communities are reopening Some Mora County communities are reopening
8
Solar industry in crisis over US trade dispute
ABQnews Seeker
NM sees layoffs, canceled projects due ... NM sees layoffs, canceled projects due to potential tariffs on Asian countries
9
Two suspects arrested in fatal robbery
ABQnews Seeker
Incident occurred in March '21 at ... Incident occurred in March '21 at a motel in Downtown ABQ