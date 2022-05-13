 Man arrested in fatal shooting outside ABQ bar - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested in fatal shooting outside ABQ bar

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another after a fight outside a club in Downtown Albuquerque earlier this year.

Isaac Martinez, 20, is charged with an open count of murder in the Feb. 19 death of Jonathan Garza, 30. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday.

Isaac Martinez (MDC)

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Martinez until trial, calling him a “very violent and dangerous person.”

Helen Garza, Garza’s mother, said it doesn’t take away the pain felt by Garza’s family and, most importantly, his 10-year-old daughter Anayjah.

“I know there’s just ugly people in this world. It’s just so sad that he had to take something so special away from us,” she said.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to the shooting outside Canvas Artistry bar near Central and First. They found Garza shot to death in the neighboring parking structure and multiple witnesses said the shooter fled in a maroon SUV.

A friend of Garza’s told police they tried to help a person who was getting beat up by the shooter and three others outside the bar and got pulled into the melee. He said after the fight ended, Garza saw the aggressors around a maroon SUV and approached them.

The friend told police a heavy-set man with a squared haircut opened fire on Garza and the group fled in the SUV. The bar owner told police he recognized the shooter as he had been kicked out months earlier after an unrelated confrontation.

Detectives identified the shooter’s friend as a local barber but he refused to speak with police without an attorney. When they searched the man’s phone police found numerous calls the night of Garza’s death with a phone associated with Martinez’s grandmother.

Detectives then sent out photos of the shooter taken from the bar’s security footage to law enforcement and identified him as Martinez. On May 5, Garza’s friend “immediately picked out” Martinez as the shooter in a photo lineup.

Police said the bar owner told them Martinez “resembles” the shooter but he was not positive due to it only being a mugshot and he couldn’t see his body structure.

Helen Garza said she wished the trend of young kids shooting guns in the city would stop.

“It’s horrible… (Martinez) hasn’t even lived life and he ruined his life, multiple lives,” she said, thinking of her son and the man accused of killing him.

Jonathan Garza with his daughter Anayjah. The 30-year-old was fatally shot in February outside a club in Downtown Albuquerque. (Courtesy of family)

Garza and his four siblings were raised in Albuquerque where he graduated from Highland High School. Helen Garza said her son worked with those with special needs before fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a bodybuilder and personal trainer.

Outside of work, she said he was “the life of the party everywhere we went” who made everyone around him laugh or get up and dance. As a father Helen Garza said he was the best — always going to his daughter’s track meets and dance recitals.

Now, she said she misses his calls and texts. The way he brought the family together.

“He made sure he checked on me every day — all of my kids call me mother or Mom but he used to call me ‘mama,’” Helen Garza said. “And so I just miss hearing ‘mama,’ I just miss hearing his voice.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man arrested in fatal shooting outside ABQ bar

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside ABQ bar
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have arrested a man accused ... Detectives have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another after a fight outside a club in Downtown Albuquerque earlier this year. Isaac Martinez, ...
2
BCSO: Party City victim alleged shooter abused her for ...
ABQnews Seeker
On April 1, authorities began investigating ... On April 1, authorities began investigating allegations that Bradley Wallin had been sexually abusing the daughter of his longtime girlfriend for over a decade. ...
3
APD sees significant gains in reform effort
ABQnews Seeker
'perhaps for the first time' — ... 'perhaps for the first time' — a serious willingness to identify and correct behavior that is counter to the effort. Also for the first ...
4
ABQ’s first housing project designed for deaf community gets ...
ABQnews Seeker
PAH! Hiland Plaza, located near San ... PAH! Hiland Plaza, located near San Mateo and Central, draws its name from the ASL sign meaning "finally," a nod to the project's near ...
5
Biden announces program offering discounted internet service
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden announced Monday that ... President Joe Biden announced Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes, a program that could ...
6
Albuquerque solar company reports $22M loss in Q1
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based Array Technologies has taken a ... Albuquerque-based Array Technologies has taken a beating since going public in October 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market, with inflation and supply-chain challenges eroding ...
7
NM cannabis company to donate May revenues to wildfire ...
ABQnews Seeker
One New Mexico cannabis company is ... One New Mexico cannabis company is looking to help out wildfire evacuees in northern New Mexico.. & ...
8
Report details brutal, 'militarized' history of Native boarding schools
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico was home to 43 ... New Mexico was home to 43 such schools, 3rd most in US
9
Wildfire evacuations spread to Colfax County
ABQnews Seeker
Some Mora County communities are reopening Some Mora County communities are reopening