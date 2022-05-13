Sports Speak Up! On NCAA Golf, United, Isotopes and Maryland’s hideous football uniforms

POSSIBLE RECENT QUOTES: A.) From the UNM Championship golf course after the women’s NCAA Albuquerque Regional — “a great course but we’re getting on the first flight out of this New Mexico wind tunnel.” B.) From Isotopes Park after Sugar Land walloped Albuquerque 20-1— “I’m not sure exactly what a Space Cowboy is but these guys came to play.” C.) From New Mexico United —“we just scored our first goal in almost four matches. Let’s pop the champagne to celebrate this 1-1 draw.”

— NM Old Timer

THANK YOU RANDY for reminding us all what a total skunk Coach Locks was here in the ABQ. I actually thought his payout was even higher than you quoted. It does now give me great pleasure to root against Maryland every fall Saturday and those butt ugly uniforms!

— MT Mike

Those uniforms should be flagged for a major ugliness infraction. Oh wait. … — Randy, Journal

FOOTBALL ATTENDANCE at UNM peaked during the last few years of Rocky Long’s tenure and in the years when Utah, BYT & TCU were still in the league. Unfortunately coach Long moved on and the Power 5 was created, stripping the Mountain West of Utah and TCU. BYU, dejected, left. The MWC made things worse by absorbing all the Western Athletic Conference schools creating a mediocre league. With long gone and the unfortunate hiring of Locksley, UNM wasn’t even competitive in a weaker MWC. I’n not sure coach Gonzales can overcome whats preceded him.

— Davario

ROSWELL’S NANCY LOPEZ reportedly received a new set of Barbie dolls from her parents for winning the New Mexico Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament in 1969 at age 12. Imagine getting schooled by a kid just completing the elementary level. The LPGA Hall of Famer did all right for herself. Maybe we should also remember the name Eleanor Warden, who, not yet in high school, won the 2022 girls New Mexico High School state championship. Then Aiden Krafft shoots a 60 at Twin Warriors to run away with the boys state title? Remarkable New Mexico achievements by all.

— ABQ Linkster

CONGRATULATIONS TO Lobo great Jaedyn De La Cerda on signing to play pro basketball in Australia. But her Dad is going to find it difficult to maintain his record of attending every home game Jaedyn played in for the last four years.

— MO