 Farmington native Silseth to make big-league debut on Friday - Albuquerque Journal

Farmington native Silseth to make big-league debut on Friday

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Farmington native Chase Silseth will make his major league debut Friday night as the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland, per several media reports.

Silseth, a Piedra Vista and ultimately a University of Arizona alumnus, was an 11th-round selection in last summer’s draft by the Angels, who famously took pitchers with all 20 of their draft selections. CBSsports.com reports that Silseth is the first player from that draft to reach the majors.

Silseth, who turns 22 on Wednesday, is being promoted from Double-A Rocket City of the Southern League, where he was 2-0 with a 1.73 earned-run average.

