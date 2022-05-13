 Schoolkids look on as Isotopes squander chances, fall to Sugar Land - Albuquerque Journal

Schoolkids look on as Isotopes squander chances, fall to Sugar Land

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

‘TOPES FRIDAY: Vs. Sugar Land

7:05 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Fireworks, Little League Night

PROBABLES: Space Cowboys RHP J.P. France (1-1, 3.66) vs. Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (0-0, 4.35)

THURSDAY: The Space Cowboys again jumped on the Isotopes early and cruised to a 5-2 win in front of an announced school-day matinee crowd of 8,065.

Sugar Land scored two runs in the top of the first inning — the Space Cowboys have scored nine runs in the top of the first through three games this series — and starter Brett Conine held the Isotopes to just one earned run over 5.1 before three Space Cowboy pitchers closed out the Isotopes with one run over the final 3.2 innings.

Albuquerque (14-19) had 11 hits from eight batters, but left 10 on and struck out 13 times. Second baseman Alan Trejo and shortstop Kyle Holder drove in the home team’s two RBIs.

BERM TICKETS: The Isotopes have opened sales for $9 berm seating tickets for Saturday’s Mariachis Night, fireworks and Little League night game.

Box score: Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 2

Pacific Coast League standings

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Schoolkids look on as Isotopes squander chances, fall to Sugar Land

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Schoolkids look on as Isotopes squander chances, fall to ...
ABQnews Seeker
'TOPES FRIDAY: Vs. Sugar Land 7:05 ... 'TOPES FRIDAY: Vs. Sugar Land 7:05 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM PROMOTION: Fireworks, Little League Night PROBABLES: Space Cowboys RHP J.P. France (1-1, ...
2
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside ABQ bar
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have arrested a man accused ... Detectives have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another after a fight outside a club in Downtown Albuquerque earlier this year. Isaac Martinez, ...
3
BCSO: Party City victim alleged shooter abused her for ...
ABQnews Seeker
On April 1, authorities began investigating ... On April 1, authorities began investigating allegations that Bradley Wallin had been sexually abusing the daughter of his longtime girlfriend for over a decade. ...
4
APD sees significant gains in reform effort
ABQnews Seeker
'perhaps for the first time' — ... 'perhaps for the first time' — a serious willingness to identify and correct behavior that is counter to the effort. Also for the first ...
5
ABQ’s first housing project designed for deaf community gets ...
ABQnews Seeker
PAH! Hiland Plaza, located near San ... PAH! Hiland Plaza, located near San Mateo and Central, draws its name from the ASL sign meaning "finally," a nod to the project's near ...
6
Biden announces program offering discounted internet service
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden announced Monday that ... President Joe Biden announced Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes, a program that could ...
7
Albuquerque solar company reports $22M loss in Q1
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based Array Technologies has taken a ... Albuquerque-based Array Technologies has taken a beating since going public in October 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market, with inflation and supply-chain challenges eroding ...
8
NM cannabis company to donate May revenues to wildfire ...
ABQnews Seeker
One New Mexico cannabis company is ... One New Mexico cannabis company is looking to help out wildfire evacuees in northern New Mexico.. & ...
9
Report details brutal, 'militarized' history of Native boarding schools
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico was home to 43 ... New Mexico was home to 43 such schools, 3rd most in US