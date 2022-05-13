 Isotopes squander chances fall to Sugar Land in matinee matchup - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes squander chances fall to Sugar Land in matinee matchup

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES FRIDAY: Vs. Sugar Land

7:05 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Fireworks, Little League Night

PROBABLES: Space Cowboys RHP J.P. France (1-1, 3.66) vs. Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (0-0, 4.35)

THURSDAY: The Space Cowboys again jumped on the Isotopes early and cruised to a 5-2 win in front of an announced school-day matinee crowd of 8,065.

Sugar Land scored two runs in the top of the first inning — the Space Cowboys have scored nine runs in the top of the first through three games this series — and starter Brett Conine held the Isotopes to just one earned run over 5.1 before three Space Cowboy pitchers closed out the Isotopes with one run over the final 3.2 innings.

Albuquerque (14-19) had 11 hits from eight batters, but left 10 on and struck out 13 times. Second baseman Alan Trejo and shortstop Kyle Holder drove in the home team’s two RBIs.

BERM TICKETS: The Isotopes have opened sales for $9 berm seating tickets for Saturday’s Mariachis Night, fireworks and Little League night game.

Box score: Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 2

Pacific Coast League standings

