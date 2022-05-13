Lobo sports: Softball drops opener, trio land spots on All-MWC men’s golf team

The University of New Mexico softball team (5-17, 25-26) fell 7-1 to San Diego State (36-13, 19-3) Thursday night at Lobo Softball Field to open the final Mountain West Conference series of the season. It was all Aztecs after the Lobos took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

In a matchup of first- and last-place teams, UNM and SDSU continue the series Friday at 6 p.m., and noon finale will be free to all fans due to a number of events (NMAA sports, UNM graduation) going on at the same time.

Lobos Andrea Howard, a La Cueva alum and Ashley Archuleta (Cleveland High) were named this week to the All-Mountain West Conference team.

BASEBALL: UNM (19-28) is in Berkeley, California for a three-game series against Cal (22-25). First pitch Friday is 7 p.m. and streams on at pac12-com. The two teams previously played in 1987 in Riverside, California and 2008 in Minneapolis.

GOLF: UNM’s Bastien Amat and Sam Choi were named Friday to the All-Mountain West Conference men’s team, and Carson Herron follows those two as the third Lobo in four seasons to be named freshman of the year. The Lobos play at the Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) regional Monday-Wednesday.