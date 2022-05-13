Aid for the families of fallen officers

Last year, New Mexico State Police officer Darian Jarrott was killed during a traffic stop in southern New Mexico.

Tunnel to Towers is a nonprofit, founded in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which reaches out to the families of first responders and families who’ve lost a loved one in the line of duty.

KOAT-TV will spotlight the group as part of its “The Good News Files” feature Friday.

Volunteer Chaplain Ron Arwin Leonard says the nonprofit helped Jarrott’s family with their home. He says Tunnel to Towers typically pays off mortgages for families across the country. In 2021, the organization took care of at least 30.

New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson says the gesture is something his force needed to hear.

“You just never know what’s going to happen to these guys, and men and gals put out there just really do basically put their lives on the line every day for us,” says Arwin Leonard.

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration among KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Journal, with each entity taking turns featuring stories that make you smile.