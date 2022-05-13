 Aid for the families of fallen officers - Albuquerque Journal

Aid for the families of fallen officers

By Journal Staff Report

Officer Darian Jarrott

Last year, New Mexico State Police officer Darian Jarrott was killed during a traffic stop in southern New Mexico.

Tunnel to Towers is a nonprofit, founded in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which reaches out to the families of first responders and families who’ve lost a loved one in the line of duty.

KOAT-TV will spotlight the group as part of its “The Good News Files” feature Friday.

Volunteer Chaplain Ron Arwin Leonard says the nonprofit helped Jarrott’s family with their home. He says Tunnel to Towers typically pays off mortgages for families across the country. In 2021, the organization took care of at least 30.

New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson says the gesture is something his force needed to hear.

“You just never know what’s going to happen to these guys, and men and gals put out there just really do basically put their lives on the line every day for us,” says Arwin Leonard.

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration among KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Journal, with each entity taking turns featuring stories that make you smile.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Aid for the families of fallen officers

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
State COVID cases rise, deaths toll hits 7,600
ABQnews Seeker
Flags at half-staff as nation marks ... Flags at half-staff as nation marks the loss of 1M Americans
2
UNM team: Published research on homeless shelter impacts is ...
ABQnews Seeker
Evidence points to mixed outcomes Evidence points to mixed outcomes
3
'Flames ... like a monster'
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire near 260K ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire near 260K acres
4
Aid for the families of fallen officers
ABQnews Seeker
Nonprofit Tunnel to Towers paid off ... Nonprofit Tunnel to Towers paid off at least 30 mortgages across the US in 2021
5
'No confidence' letters prompt CCC board to hire investigator
ABQnews Seeker
Demeaning behavior and actions alleged Demeaning behavior and actions alleged
6
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside ABQ bar
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors have filed a motion to ... Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Martinez until trial, calling him a 'very violent and dangerous person'
7
First housing project for deaf, hard-of-hearing underway
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty-year effort takes its name from ... Twenty-year effort takes its name from the ASL sign for 'finally'
8
BCSO: Criminal case against Party City shooter 'was developing'
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police believe the man targeted ... Albuquerque police believe the man targeted her daughter for exposing his alleged s
9
Aggie Caravan gives, receives energy during Albuquerque stop
ABQnews Seeker
The new Aggies on the block ... The new Aggies on the block -- new football and men's and women's basketball coaches -- have a shared optimism for the future.