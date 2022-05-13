 World shares bounce back, shrugging off inflation concerns - Albuquerque Journal

World shares bounce back, shrugging off inflation concerns

By Elaine Kurtenbach / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

World shares bounced back Friday from losses earlier in the week, shrugging off data showing U.S. wholesale prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier.

Gains in Europe and Asia followed a mixed and muted close Thursday on Wall Street. Oil prices and U.S. futures also were higher.

Investors are puzzling over what’s next with inflation and the U.S. central bank’s response to it. Trading has been volatile, with indexes prone to sharp swings as investors try to shield their portfolios from the impact of the highest inflation in decades.

“Nothing has materially changed in the world from yesterday, and if anything, Russia/Europe risks are increasing. The rally today looks more like a technical rebound after a torrid week, than a structural turn in sentiment. As such, it should be taken with a grain of salt,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, fresh off winning Senate confirmation for a second four-year term, for the first time Thursday acknowledged that high inflation and weakness in other economies could thwart his efforts to avoid a recession.

Powell had earlier sought to portray the Fed’s efforts to tighten interest rates as consistent with a so-called “soft landing” for the economy.

In Frankfurt, the DAX gained 1.1% to 13,894.26. Britain’s FTSE 100 picked up 1.3% to 7,324.04, while the CAC 40 in Paris added 1.2% to 6,281.46. The future for the S&P 500 rose 1.2% while that for the Dow industrials gained 0.8%.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 2.7% to 19,898.77 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo jumped 2.6% to 26,427.65. South Korea’s Kospi added 2.1% to 2,604.24 and in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.9% to 7,075.10.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 1% to 3,084.28 and India’s Sensex climbed 1.4%.

Central bank moves to fight back against price increases by raising interest rates are pulling some currencies lower while the dollar rises. The Japanese yen has weakened sharply in the past several months, while the Chinese yuan, whose value against other currencies is regulated, has also weakened.

The euro, likewise, has weakened amid the fighting in Ukraine and uncertainty over supplies of Russian gas and oil . The euro was trading at $1.0410 early Friday, having fallen below the $1.0500 level it had hovered above for most of the week.

“European risk sentiment is getting mangled by news of Russia cutting gas supply in retaliation for sanctions,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“EUR (the euro) has crashed through $1.05 and has even broken down through $1.04 on the back of the news. Indeed, this truly highlights the uncertainty as we advance with the threat and disruption of the Russian energy supply,” he said.

The dollar was at 128.67 yen, up from 128.42. Against the Chinese yuan, it was at 6.79 per dollar, up from about 6.41 yuan a month ago.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq edged 0.1% higher.

The indexes are on pace for sharp weekly declines, extending the market’s slump so far this year. The benchmark S&P 500 is now down 17.5% this year, while the Nasdaq is down 27.3%.

Smaller company stocks held up far better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 rose 1.2%.

The Labor Department’s report that wholesale prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier adds to concerns that manufacturing costs are being passed on to consumers, who might pull back on spending, crimping economic growth.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices showed a bigger increase than expected in prices outside food and gasoline. That “core inflation” can be more predictive of future trends.

Inflation has been worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the conflict’s impact on rising energy prices. China’s recent lockdowns amid concerns about a COVID-19 resurgence have also worsened supply chain and production problems at the center of rising inflation.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 97 cents to $107.10 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 42 cents to $106.13 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading of crude, added $1.18 to $108.63 per barrel.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » World shares bounce back, shrugging off inflation concerns

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Flames ... like a monster'
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire near 260K ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire near 260K acres
2
Significant gains seen in APD reforms
ABQnews Seeker
An end to the process has ... An end to the process has also been articulated by police brass
3
Cruces family calls for murder charges in police killing
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney plans to file two civil ... Attorney plans to file two civil lawsuits against the city and police department
4
Dow cites Roundhouse record as she seeks GOP nomination
2022 election
Montoya, a Republican legislative leader and ... Montoya, a Republican legislative leader and supporter of Dow's campaign, describes Rebecca Dow as "on the go, just constantly." "She's tireless," he said.
5
BCSO: Criminal case against Party City shooter 'was developing'
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police believe man targeted teen ... Albuquerque police believe man targeted teen for exposing his alleged abuse
6
State COVID cases rise, deaths toll hits 7,600
ABQnews Seeker
Flags at half-staff as nation marks ... Flags at half-staff as nation marks the loss of 1M Americans
7
UNM team: Published research on homeless shelter impacts is ...
ABQnews Seeker
Evidence points to mixed outcomes Evidence points to mixed outcomes
8
First housing project for deaf, hard-of-hearing underway
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty-year effort takes its name from ... Twenty-year effort takes its name from the ASL sign for 'finally'
9
Aid for the families of fallen officers
ABQnews Seeker
Nonprofit Tunnel to Towers paid off ... Nonprofit Tunnel to Towers paid off at least 30 mortgages across the US in 2021
10
NM cannabis company to donate part of May profits ...
ABQnews Seeker
One New Mexico cannabis company is ... One New Mexico cannabis company is looking to help out wildfire evacuees in northern New Mexico.. & ...