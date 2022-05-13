Q&A 1st Congressional District Republican candidate Louie J.M. Sanchez

NAME: Louie J. M. Sanchez

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Medical sales rep., owner of Calibers Indoor Shooting Ranges

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Interned and worked for Sen. Pete Domenici, public affairs officer. Office of the Secretary of the USDA. Small business owner, extensive cardiology medical experience, medical billing, coding and reimbursement.

EDUCATION: B.A., University of New Mexico, political science

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: SanchezforNM.com

1. What is the biggest issue New Mexico is facing right now and how would you address it in Congress?

The skyrocketing inflation that has resulted in rising costs of countless everyday items New Mexicans need. We need to rein in federal spending and keep the Federal Reserve in check. We should also ease regulations on the U.S. oil and gas industry to become energy independent and lower energy costs.

2. What is your position regarding climate change? What actions should Congress take, if any, regarding the environment?

I support an “all of the above” energy policy that utilizes American oil and gas while also developing renewable resources like nuclear, solar and wind. Far left policies like the Green New Deal are misguided and would keep energy costs for our families high.

3. What is your position on the leasing of federal land for oil, gas and mineral development? Do you think the federal government should change course and issue new leases?

We should absolutely reverse the drilling ban on federal lands, issue new leases, and become energy independent again. It makes no sense to beg OPEC, Iran and Venezuela to produce more when we produce and pump the cleanest oil and gas in the world right here in New Mexico.

4. What is your position on the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine? Are there additional actions the U.S. should be taking?

The United States should continue to provide reasonable aid and support to Ukraine, but I do not support sending American troops to intervene in the conflict.

5. What actions should Congress take regarding people now living illegally in the U.S.? What about for those who want to come in?

First, we need to secure our southern border, extend Title 42, end catch and release and reinstate the Remain in Mexico policy. Once the border is secure we should reform our system to make the rules clear, streamline the legal immigration process, and enforce the laws on the books.

6. Do you favor a federal ban on the sale of military style semi-automatic rifles? If so, what would you do about the millions of such weapons now legally owned by American citizens? What other, if any, gun law reforms would you support?

I do not and will not ever vote for a federal ban of firearms. I am a strong believer in the 2nd Amendment and the Constitution is clear on Americans’ right to legally bear arms. We should hold criminals accountable for illegal firearms — not punish law-abiding U.S. citizens.

7. Federal spending plays an important role in New Mexico’s economy. What should be done to increase other economic drivers here?

We should support the oil and gas industry, our state’s largest revenue source. To create other private sector growth, we need to solve our severe crime problem, fix our broken education system and overhaul the state’s business regulations and tax code to encourage small and large business investments in New Mexico.

8. What actions do you think Congress should take to address inflation?

To solve the skyrocketing inflation caused by the Biden Administration’s policies we need to rein in federal spending and keep the Federal Reserve in check. We should also ease regulations on the U.S. oil and gas industry to become energy independent and lower energy costs.

9. Do you favor or oppose limits on late-term abortion, and do you believe tax dollars should or should not be used to fund abortions?

… I oppose late-term abortions and believe no American tax dollars should ever be used to fund abortions.

10. What should be done at the federal level to address the crisis of opioid addiction? Any other drugs?

Start with securing the southern border by implementing the policies I outlined above. Stemming the tide of dangerous drugs like fentanyl coming across the border should be our top priority.

11. What differentiates you from your opponents?

I understand the environment that small businesses must deal with in New Mexico. I’m a job creator with over 50 employees and have 28 years of statewide medical experience. I also bring public sector experience to the table through my work for the late Sen. Pete Domenici, both in New Mexico and Washington, D.C.

12. Why do you want to be a member of Congress?

I know this state can be so much more than it is. We get the same empty promises every election by liberal politicians promising to fight for us and nothing improves. I want to go to Congress to change that and make our state the best place to live, work and raise a family.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

Yes, on my 21st birthday 36 years ago I was cited for DUI.