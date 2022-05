Celebrate “Audubon Day: A Celebration of Birds” at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

The museum is located at 708 Camino Lejo on Museum Hill, in Santa Fe.

This free community event features live birds of prey, bird bone flute and whistle playing by Marlon Magdalena and turkey feather blanket making by Mary Weahkee.

The event is in conjunction with the exhibit “Birds: Spiritual Messengers of the Skies” at the Laboratory of Anthropology.