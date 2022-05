The Symphony Orchestra of Albuquerque’s 25th anniversary concert will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at St. John Catholic Community Church, 4831 Tramway Ridge Drive, NE.

The orchestra will perform music by Ottorino Respighi, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Claude Debussy and Franz Liszt.

The cost is free, with donations appreciated, at 505-296-6009.