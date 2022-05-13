 NMPhil to perform 'Carmina Burana' in season finale - Albuquerque Journal

NMPhil to perform ‘Carmina Burana’ in season finale

By Journal staff and wire reports

The New Mexico Philharmonic will perform Carl Orff’s masterpiece “Carmina Burana” as its season finale at Popejoy hall at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

Singers from the New Mexico Symphonic Chorus will join the musicians.

Soprano Hannah Stephens, tenor Sam Shepperson and baritone Hugh Russell are featured singers.”Carmina Burana” has been featured in films, including “Excalibur,” “The Matrix Revolutions,” and many more, and in annual events such as the Daytona 500.

KHFM’s Alexis Corbin will host a preconcert talk at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$90 plus fees at nmphil.org, 877-664-8661, 505-925-5858. Popejoy Hall is located at 203 Cornell Drive NE at the University of New Mexico.

Home » Entertainment » NMPhil to perform ‘Carmina Burana’ in season finale

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Film festival goes virtual ‘with a host of unique ...
Entertainment
Experiments in Cinema film festival runs ... Experiments in Cinema film festival runs through May 23.
2
Meow Wolf announces two new exhibits in Texas
ABQnews Seeker
The new locations have been on ... The new locations have been on the company's radar for more than two years
3
Tikka Hut’s mix of cuisines is unlike any other ...
Dining Reviews
There are no curries on the ... There are no curries on the menu, but the addictive spicy tomato sauce that underpins many of the dishes starts out that way before ...
4
Actress Arlyn Broche embraces the role of Dany in ...
Entertainment
'Young Rock' airs at 7 p.m. ... 'Young Rock' airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 on NBC. It can also be streamed on demand and on Peacock.
5
Mudhoney to play Tumbleroot in Santa Fe
Entertainment
Band to perform with Meat Puppets ... Band to perform with Meat Puppets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.
6
ABQ a 'special place' for duo For King & ...
Entertainment
The Grammy Award-winning Christian artists will ... The Grammy Award-winning Christian artists will make a stop at Tingley Coliseum at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
7
Bluegrass band Big Richard to play three NM shows
Entertainment
The quartet to play at the ... The quartet to play at the Tico Time Bluegrass Festival, Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery and the Taos Center for the Arts.
8
ABQ native's 'Our Crazy Family' pilot now available on ...
Entertainment
'Our Crazy Family' follows the life ... 'Our Crazy Family' follows the life of Lydia and Dominic, who are siblings in love with the same girl.
9
What’s happening in ABQ May 13-19: ‘Finding Nemo,’ Heritage ...
Coming This Week
Youth Art Sale and Show coming ... Youth Art Sale and Show coming to Rio Rancho on May 14.
10
Taste of Nob Hill returns to prepandemic format
Blogs
The event will take place between ... The event will take place between noon-3 p.m. Saturday, May 21 on Silver Avenue SE, between Tulane and Amherst.