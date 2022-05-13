NMPhil to perform ‘Carmina Burana’ in season finale

The New Mexico Philharmonic will perform Carl Orff’s masterpiece “Carmina Burana” as its season finale at Popejoy hall at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

Singers from the New Mexico Symphonic Chorus will join the musicians.

Soprano Hannah Stephens, tenor Sam Shepperson and baritone Hugh Russell are featured singers.”Carmina Burana” has been featured in films, including “Excalibur,” “The Matrix Revolutions,” and many more, and in annual events such as the Daytona 500.

KHFM’s Alexis Corbin will host a preconcert talk at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$90 plus fees at nmphil.org, 877-664-8661, 505-925-5858. Popejoy Hall is located at 203 Cornell Drive NE at the University of New Mexico.