Class 4A baseball: St. Pius nips Los Alamos in semifinal thriller

By Tristen Critchfield / For the Journal

According to Sartans coach Matt McCoy, there’s just something about the tension of the late innings that brings out the best in St. Pius.

Such was the case in the Class 4A semifinals on Friday, when the second-seeded Sartans blew a two-run lead in the top of the seventh against No. 3 Los Alamos before a two-out infield single from sophomore Ben Martinez drove home the game-winning run for a walk-off 7-6 victory at Santa Ana Star Field. The Sartans advance to Saturday’s championship game there at 7 p.m. vs. either Albuquerque Academy or Aztec.

“The good thing is we’ve been in games like that all year long,” McCoy said. “That’s them. I don’t know if they’re like cardiac kids or whatever you call them. They decide when they want to turn it on.”

In a game full of momentum shifts, St. Pius (22-4) seemingly struck the decisive blow when starting pitcher Nick Rodriguez capped off a four-run sixth with a two-RBI double for a 6-4 advantage over the Hilltoppers (21-8) heading into the final inning. However, Los Alamos scratched out a pair of runs to tie it at 6 and set the stage for the latest Sartans heroics.

It initially looked as though St. Pius would have an easy rally, as it loaded the bases with nobody out. However, back-to-back squeeze attempts failed, which brought up Martinez for his first plate appearance of the game. He had the opportunity only because starting shortstop Jordan Rodriguez left the game when he was unable to continue battling through a wrist injury sustained at a recent practice. Martinez was more than ready for the opportunity.

“I don’t expect to sit the bench the whole game. I expect to make a difference in the game,” he said. “That’s what I wanted to do.”

Martinez hit a grounder to deep short, which forced Los Alamos shortstop Taylor Drake to make a backhand play with his glove and a difficult throw. It couldn’t beat Martinez, which allowed Malachi Pena to score.

“He’s hustle all the way,” McCoy said of Martinez.

“I saw the (shortstop) going for the backhand, and the only thing I can do at that point is run my ass off,” Martinez said. “So I did.”

NO. 2 ST. PIUS 7, NO. 3 LOS ALAMOS 6

Los Alamos 000 310 2—6 6 1

St. Pius 002 040 1—7 14 1

Pitching: LA, Diego Rodriguez, Grant Watkins (4) and Carson Dickson; SP, Nick Rodriguez, Jake Sena (6) and JoFrank Ortiz. Leading hitters: LA, Grant Watkins 2-4, R, RBI, BB; Charles Steinkamp 1-4, 3B, R, 2RBI; SP, Lucas Martinez 3-4, 2R; Gene Trujillo 2-3, 3B, 2B, RBI; Malachi Pena 2-4, RBI, 2R; Nick Rodriguez 2-3, 2B, 2RBI. Records: SP 22-4, LA 21-8.

 

2022 NMAA Baseball Championships 4A
 

