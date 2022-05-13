Crews find time to feed pets while fighting fire

A wildland firefighter with Baker River Hotshots takes a photo with a dog the crew found while fighting the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire late last month. The firefighters named the dog “Meatwad” before turning it over to the local sheriff’s office in the hopes of finding the owner. (Baker River Hotshots) Several dogs rest after being fed by firefighters battling the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fires in Northeastern New Mexico. (Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico) A pair of dogs share a bag of food doled out by fire crews who are feeding pets they find as they fight the second largest fire in the state’s history. (Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico) Prev 1 of 3 Next

As firefighters battle the second largest blaze in New Mexico’s history they are making time to dole out thousands of pounds of food to furry friends left behind by evacuees.

Tim Rickey of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said fire crews on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire have found numerous abandoned cats and dogs since the blaze prompted widespread evacuations.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service asked the ASPCA for help — in the form of kibble.

“These folks have a really tough and dangerous job and for them to also be factoring in the animals is a very positive thing,” Rickey, ASPCA vice president of national field response, told the Journal.

Since then, firefighters had given out 1,400 pounds of food and were given another 1,500 pounds on Thursday afternoon. The food is packed in gallon bags alongside all the necessary firefighting gear and taken into the most devastated and isolated areas.

Rickey said the firefighters are not only feeding the animals they come across but also documenting where the animals are to report back to the ASPCA for rescue.

According to Facebook posts, at least two dogs — one of them a 9-month-old rottweiler mix — have been personally delivered to shelters by those working the fires, including a Forest Service safety officer and a hotshot crew.

“So proud to be able to assist in getting pet food to firefighters who are doing their dangerous, physically and emotionally exhausting jobs while feeding the dogs and cats in the field — Firefighters are heroes in many ways!” the Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico posted Friday on Facebook.

The post included photos of two dogs chowing down on a gallon bag of food and a group of puppies resting feet away from a charred, smoky forest.

The animal rescue group has been using Facebook to post photos and descriptions of animals rescued and lost during the fires in attempts to find the owners.

A worker with the group told the Journal they have only received 10 animals rescued from the fires but said hundreds remain left behind in evacuated and threatened areas — a number made apparent by the sheer number of food used by firefighters this week.