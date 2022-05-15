Stretch that dollar!

We are all experiencing price increases, so who doesn’t like finding a bargain? Here are some tips for stretching your hard-earned dollars (and, remember, it is always worth your time and gasoline to call and ensure the business is still in operation, is open when you are headed over, and will honor your discount):

Coupons and discounts for meals, services and goods can be found in the Albuquerque Journal, your mail, on local radio and television station websites, or on the internet. Journal subscribers can also go to ReaderPerks.com to sign up for discounts on hundreds of products, services and events.

Kids eat free/discounts for kids

National chains and local restaurants offer programs for free or reduced-cost meals for kids. There are multiple websites to help you find the deals when you search for “kids eat free.”

Grocery stores

If you are part of the store’s rewards program, you can receive coupons for items based on your buying history, as well as “clip” them digitally in the store’s app on your computer or smartphone.

It also pays to check out the clearance areas in the grocery and big-box stores, what used to be called the day-old bread rack. Everything from produce to meats to frozen items to household goods can turn up on the clearance shelves.

Bread outlet stores

The greater Albuquerque area has a couple of outlet stores offering discount prices, including the Sara Lee/Bimbo outlet on Montano.

Thrift/resale stores

Albuquerque has good thrift and resale stores with clothing, household items, toys and more, from Savers and Animal Humane to Goodwill and shops that cater to specific age groups or interests. Garage sales can also be deal gold mines. Go online or to social media.

Libraries

The library is FREE. There are events at your local library, including story times, music, dance and crafts. See the website, libevents.abqlibrary.org, or go to your local library to ask about the offerings and schedule.

You can check out movies and music at the library for FREE.

Have a special event coming up? You can check out a cake pan for the occasion. Or start a water-wise garden with free seeds to public library card-holders and free programs to foster all levels of gardeners through growing, harvesting and seed saving.

New Mexico museums

Most offer free admission for N.M. residents on the first Sunday of each month. Free admission also may be available for children under a specific age. New Mexico foster families are admitted free. Other discounts may be available for seniors and veterans. See the state Cultural Affairs website for museums, programs, hours and fees at newmexicoculture.org/museums/ or search the internet for local museums programs and discount admission.

The Balloon Museum offers a discount with a valid N.M. ID, balloonmuseum.com/admissions/

The Museum of New Mexico Foundation supports four state museums in Santa Fe, museumfoundation.org/museums/

Zoo, Aquarium/Botanic Garden

Discount tickets are available for N.M. residents with ID, and military discounts with ID. cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/about-the-biopark/tickets#Discounts.

Movies

According to the AMC website, discounts are available on showings before 4 p.m. The Cinemark and Regal websites include Tuesday discounts, as well as discounts for seniors and children. Icon Cinema offers all-you-can-eat popcorn and all-you-can-drink soda. Premier Cinemas has free summer showings of kid movies. Most offer discounts via loyalty cards. Check out each company’s website.

Golf

The city of Albuquerque’s four golf courses (Los Altos, Ladera, Arroyo del Oso and Puerto del Sol), plus the golf center, have reasonable fees – the Daily Golf Course Special includes green fee, a bucket of balls, 1/2 car, and a hot dog and drink for $22.50-$35, depending on the course. The Junior Golf Program starts June 8. Go to cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/recreation/golf for more information.

Multigenerational centers

Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center and North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center both operate youth and senior programming, and increase offerings in the summer. More information is at cabq.gov/seniors/youth-programs/youth-programs.

Swimming

Free swim passes are available for youth when they take the pledge to stay out of ditches and arroyos. The pledge is through the ditch and water safety task force website, ditchtheditches.com/take-the-pledge-swim-pass/. If you do not have internet access, call the city Aquatics Office at (505) 768-5368.

Public lands

City parks, open space, state and federal forest land are generally free for day use. Walk, hike, bike – restrictions may apply – and picnic. Check out cabq.gov or newmexico.org/things-to-do/outdoor-adventures/national-forests-public-lands/ for sites to spend a few hours, a day or a weekend at.

Rail Runner

Reduced Fares Promotion: 75% off train fares through July 31, annual pass not included. The following ride free:

• Children 9 and under

• Seniors 60-plus on Wednesdays

• Active-duty military and veterans who show accepted ID listed on the website, riometro.org.

Albuquerque Transit

The pilot program of Zero Fares goes through Dec. 31; passengers will not have to pay to ride ABQ RIDE, Sun Van or ART. Throughout the year, ABQ RIDE will collect data on ridership numbers, security incidents, cost and feedback from passengers to help determine whether or not the program will continue beyond this year. For routes and schedules, go to cabq.gov/transit/routes-and-schedules or download the Where’s My Bus? app.