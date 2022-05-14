 Two New Mexico seniors earn academic honor - Albuquerque Journal

Two New Mexico seniors earn academic honor

By Sally Trigg

Two outstanding New Mexico seniors were chosen for a top academic honor this week.

Isabel McCabe, a homeschooled student from Albuquerque, and Quinn Ennis of Albuquerque Academy, were chosen as New Mexico’s U.S. Presidential Scholars this year. They were among 161 high-school seniors selected to receive Presidential medallions.

bright spot logo“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that, when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a news release. “Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”

Students can apply only if they’re invited to the program, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s website. Invitations are based on SAT or ACT exams scores and nominations. Students can be nominated by chief state school officers and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

Class of 2022 scholars will be celebrated during an online recognition program scheduled for this summer.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Two New Mexico seniors earn academic honor

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ronchetti embraces outsider label in GOP primary
2022 election
He has significantly outraised his four ... He has significantly outraised his four rivals for this year's nomination
2
Suit: Dispute over computer tablet led to beating
ABQnews Seeker
Altercation occurred in early months of ... Altercation occurred in early months of pandemic at MDC
3
Two New Mexico seniors earn academic honor
ABQnews Seeker
Two outstanding New Mexico seniors were ... Two outstanding New Mexico seniors were chosen for a top academic honor this week. Isabel McCabe, a homeschooled student from Albuquerque, and Quinn Ennis ...
4
APD investigates 42nd homicide; IDs recent victims
ABQnews Seeker
This year's tally is creeping closer ... This year's tally is creeping closer to 2021's record 117 total killings
5
Crews find time to feed abandoned pets while battling ...
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters also record the animals' locations ... Firefighters also record the animals' locations for later rescue
6
State Police ID off-duty officer who shot teen
ABQnews Seeker
18-year-old accused of trying to steal ... 18-year-old accused of trying to steal ammo from Cabela's
7
More wildfire resources sought
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire crews to ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire crews to split into north, south strategy
8
Calling all kitten cuddlers
ABQnews Seeker
Volunteers will get their kitten fix, ... Volunteers will get their kitten fix, while also saving vulnerable little babies
9
UNM announces next dean of the School of Medicine
ABQnews Seeker
School's first female president comes from ... School's first female president comes from the University of Illinois College of Medicine