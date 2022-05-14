Two New Mexico seniors earn academic honor

Two outstanding New Mexico seniors were chosen for a top academic honor this week.

Isabel McCabe, a homeschooled student from Albuquerque, and Quinn Ennis of Albuquerque Academy, were chosen as New Mexico’s U.S. Presidential Scholars this year. They were among 161 high-school seniors selected to receive Presidential medallions.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that, when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a news release. “Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”

Students can apply only if they’re invited to the program, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s website. Invitations are based on SAT or ACT exams scores and nominations. Students can be nominated by chief state school officers and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

Class of 2022 scholars will be celebrated during an online recognition program scheduled for this summer.