Isotopes square series with Sugar Land; play as Mariachis Saturday

‘TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Sugar Land

6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico, postgame fireworks, Little League Night. Gates open at 5 p.m.

PROBABLES: Space Cowboys RHP J.P. France (1-1, 3.66) vs. Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (0-0, 4.35)

FRIDAY: Right-handed pitcher Brandon Gold had his best start as an Isotope, working 5.2 innings of three-hit shutout ball to lead his team to an 8-2 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in front of 8,456 fans at Isotopes Park.

Chad Smith worked a perfect ninth and has allowed just two runs over his last 10 appearances spanning 11.2 innings.

Albuquerque’s Taylor Snyder was injured on a swing in the fourth inning and exited mid-at-bat. D.J. Peterson homered in Snyder’s spot in the order in the eighth inning.

REHAB? Injured Rockies slugger Kris Bryant took swings in the cage Friday for the first time since he was sidelined with a sore back nearly three weeks ago and is eyeing a minor league rehab assignment as soon as next week. If it’s with the Isotopes, they will be in Salt Lake City.

The Isotopes are home through Sunday, then return May 24 to begin a series with Round Rock.

