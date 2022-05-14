Horrors! New theme restaurant opens in Albuquerque

With its black painted walls and “blood” splattered tables, one of Albuquerque’s latest restaurants is intended to be both an homage to ’80s horror movies and its namesake item — blood sausages.

Blood Sausage, located at 138 Harvard SE, opened March 16.

Co-owner Cameron Markham said the idea for the restaurant came from a childhood love of ’80s horror movies and a desire to open a haunted house themed restaurant with “elevated offerings.”

By late last year, he and his partner, Elizabeth Blankstein, had landed on an idea that would later become Blood Sausage.

“Originally we had thought maybe we just open a horror bar,” he said.

However, they decided on also offering food, and blood sausage seemed like an obvious choice for a restaurant themed around slasher films.

Markham said his interest in blood sausages stems from he and Blankstein’s proclivity to test out more adventurous items on menus while dining out and Blankstein’s Tawainese origin since a version of blood sausage is often found in Taiwan.

“My partner and I are both really, really big into very adventurous culinary things, so anytime we go out whatever is the most, like, out there thing in the world to try, that’s usually what ends up being our favorite thing,” he said.

The menu serves three different types of blood sausages made in-house and inspired by German, United Kingdom and Taiwanese recipes.

For slightly less adventurous diners, the restaurant also offers a chicken sandwich, a pork burger, chilled noodles, grilled cheese and several types of fries.

In addition to food, the restaurant also serves beer and an “exceptionally nerdy” wine list, Markham said.

This is not Markham’s first restaurant endeavor.

Santa Fe diners may recognize Markham and Blankstein as the duo behind the Asian fusion restaurant Liu Liu Liu.

Blood Sausage is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit bloodsausagerestaurant.com or call 505-265-9452.