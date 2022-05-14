New owners bring luxury to former Albuquerque budget theater

The new Icon Cinema features eight auditoriums with VIP reclining chairs equipped with privacy barriers. Guests can also indulge in unlimited popcorn and drinks via self-serving stations. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Icon Cinema features eight auditoriums, with VIP reclining chairs equipped with privacy barriers. Guests can also indulge in unlimited popcorn and drinks using the self-serving stations. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Jason Lolis picks his seat in preparation to watch “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” showing at Icon Cinema in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The New Mexico family-owned theater features eight auditoriums, with VIP reclining chairs equipped with privacy barriers. Guests can also indulge in unlimited popcorn and drinks using the self-serving stations. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Sophia Walker, 16, takes a sip of her soda at Icon Cinema in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The New Mexico family-owned theater features eight auditoriums, with VIP reclining chairs equipped with privacy barriers. Guests can also indulge in unlimited popcorn and drinks using the self-serving stations. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Icon Cinema features eight auditoriums, with VIP reclining chairs equipped with privacy barriers. Guests can also indulge in unlimited popcorn and drinks using the self-serving stations. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Icon Cinema features eight auditoriums, with VIP reclining chairs equipped with privacy barriers. Guests can also indulge in unlimited popcorn and drinks using the self-serving stations. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Icon Cinema features eight auditoriums, with VIP reclining chairs equipped with privacy barriers. Guests can also indulge in unlimited popcorn and drinks using the self-serving stations. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 7 Next

The newest location of Icon Cinema may be inside the former Movies 8 location on San Mateo, but according to cinema owner Stetson Snell, the theater is nothing like what you may remember.

The former budget theater has undergone a drastic “multi-million dollar” renovation that’s more than just a new coat of paint, he said.

“It’s a complete remodel,” he said. “… Basically everything new that we could put in the building we did.”

Icon Cinema, at 4591 San Mateo NE, opened April 29.

Snell said the renovation included replacing and updating nearly every part of the eight-screen theater from the movie screens and audio systems down to the fixtures and wall curtains.

“You won’t even recognize the place when you come in there,” he said.

One of the largest changes, Snell said, was switching out the more traditional movie theater seating for Icon Cinema electric leather recliners with electric headrests, which decreased the number of overall seats in each theater.

Snell said the chairs are standard in all Icon Cinema locations, but this theater also features privacy pods — a first for the New Mexico-based company.

Each seat comes with screens able to be raised to separate individual seats from other movie goers or to create “pods” of several movie goers.

“You don’t want any other guests around you being able to disturb your movie in any way,” he said. “Whether that be if they’re breaking the rules being on their cellphone or any other distraction like that.”

Snell said each new Icon Cinema’s theater going forward will include the dividers.

Like other Icon Cinemas, movie goers at the San Mateo location have access to unlimited refills of popcorn, sodas and frozen slushies.

For more information and to see movie showtimes, visit iconcinemas.com.