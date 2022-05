Big Lots, a national home goods discount retailer, is poised to open a new location in Albuquerque later this month.

The new 34,000-square-foot location, at 9500 Montgomery NE, opens Saturday, May 21.

To celebrate the grand opening, the company is offering scratch-off cards with a potential $250 discount to the first 100 customers, according to a news release announcing the opening.

For more information, visit biglots.com.