Briefcase: Insurer names underwriting manager, announces promotions

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Marie Eszenyi

Marie Eszenyi, AINS, has been hired as underwriting manager by New Mexico Mutual.

Eszenyi will manage the day-to-day workflow of the underwriting department, monitoring productivity and ensuring adherence to controls and procedures governing the underwriting process. She will also manage department staff, assisting with complex issues and participating in departmental recruitment and training efforts.

Before joining New Mexico Mutual, Eszenyi served as a underwriting analyst with BerkleyNet, a workers’ compensation insurance provider based in Manassas, Virginia. She also has professional experience in the fields of education, training and coaching. She holds a bachelor’s in communication, philosophy and a master’s in communication and advocacy from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The insurer also announced two promotions:

Adrian Gallegos

Adrian J. Gallegos has been promoted to business analytics supervisor. As supervisor, Gallegos will be responsible for providing data analytics solutions to meet the company’s business requirements, and also for supervising, mentoring and training a team of reporting analysts. He will serve as the primary liaison among his department, the managers, and end users who require business analytics services. He has extensive experience in the business analytics field, all of which he gained at New Mexico Mutual. He joined the company as an analyst one and worked his way up to senior business analyst over the course of eight years. Before joining New Mexico Mutual, he was a staff auditor with Burt & Company CPAs in Albuquerque. Gallegos holds a bachelor’s with a concentration in accounting from the University of New Mexico.

Diana Padilla

Diana Padilla, CIC, CISR, has been promoted to the position of underwriting supervisor. In her new role, Padilla will supervise, train and mentor New Mexico Mutual’s associate underwriters while continuing to provide underwriting services to some of the company’s agent partners. She will also be responsible for developing and implementing improvements to the company’s underwriting processes. Padilla has 28 years of experience in the insurance industry, most of which have been with New Mexico Mutual. She joined the company as an underwriting trainee and worked her way up to the supervisor position. She holds two professional designations, the certified insurance counselor and the certified insurance service representative.

New Mexico Mutual is the largest writer of workers’ compensation insurance in the state of New Mexico.

