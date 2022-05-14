Briefcase: Health care provider hires cardiologist

Dr. Suresh Neelagaru has joined Optum New Mexico’s Cardiology Services Clinic as a board-certified cardiologist.

Neelagaru has specific training and experience in cardiac electrophysiology. He also treats postural orthostatic tachycardia and cardiac conditions caused by problems with the autonomic nervous system. Neelagaru attended the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Medicine; and completed his internal medicine residency, a cardiology fellowship and a cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. He also completed a cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at Emory University in Atlanta.

Neelagaru was in private cardiology practice in Texas for several years before relocating to New Mexico. His office is located at Optum’s Sunport location, 2901 Transport St.