Briefcase: Lovelace hires new practitioners

Lovelace Medical Group has hired three new practitioners:

Jacquelyn S. Brandenburg, D.O., has been hired for emergency general surgery. Brandenburg completed her bachelor’s in chemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She earned her master’s in medical science at the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Fort Worth, and completed her doctor of osteopathic medicine at the University of North Texas Health Science Center. She also completed her residency in general surgery at the University of New Mexico.

Pamela Fulton, FNP-C, RN, MS, CFNP, has been hired as a certified family nurse practitioner. Fulton earned her bachelor’s in nursing at Northern Arizona University. She completed both her master’s in nurse midwifery and her certification as a family nurse practitioner at State University of New York Stony Brook. Fulton is located at Lovelace Medical Group Urgent Care at 6701 Jefferson NE.

Rebecca Reed, FNP-C, certified has been hired as a family nurse practitioner. Reed earned her bachelor’s in nursing at Arizona State University and completed her master’s in nursing at the University of Alabama. Her clinical experience includes working in critical care settings as a nurse, caring for adult and pediatric patients, and health education. She is also fluent in Spanish. Reed is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 4420 Irving Blvd NW.