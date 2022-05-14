 Briefcase: Insurer names new chief medical officer - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Insurer names new chief medical officer

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Dr. Latha Raja Shankar

Dr. Latha Raja Shankar has joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico as chief medical officer.

Shankar has served as a physician executive for more than a decade and is experienced in ambulatory, inpatient and managed care settings. As CMO, she will be responsible for the development and clinical oversight of BCBSNM’s health care management programs. She currently serves on the National Alliance on Mental Illness New Mexico board of directors, New Mexico Telehealth Alliance board and Doña Ana Wellness Institute advisory council. She has a medical degree from Madras Medical College in Chennai, India, and holds a master’s in business administration from the University of Tennessee. She has authored and coauthored various published articles on medical research and clinical and patient experience.

Prior to joining BCBSNM, Shankar was the chief medical director for Western Sky Community Care and also served as chief medical officer for Molina Health Care.

 

