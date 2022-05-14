 Briefcase: City aviation department names new innovation, commercial development manager - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: City aviation department names new innovation, commercial development manager

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Manny Manriquez has been hired as innovation & commercial development manager at the Aviation Department for the City of Albuquerque.

Manriquez moved to Albuquerque at a young age. He earned his bachelor’s in political science and Asian studies at the University of California, Berkeley and his master’s in international affairs at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. For nearly 20 years, Manriquez’s academic and professional careers have focused on various policy issues—especially commerce, trade, next-generation mobility and national security.

After graduate school, he worked in Washington, D.C. for the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Office of Nonproliferation and International Security managing science and technology engagement projects in the former Soviet Union. He then worked at the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association’s D.C. office for nine years, first as director of government and public affairs, followed by six years as general director and JAMA’s chief representative in the U.S.

 

Home » Business » Outlook » Briefcase: City aviation department names new innovation, commercial development manager

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Briefcase: City aviation department names new innovation, commercial development ...
Outlook
Manny Manriquez has been hired as ... Manny Manriquez has been hired as innovation & commercial development manager at the Aviation Department for the City of Albuquerque. Manriquez moved to Albuquerque ...
2
Briefcase: Insurer names new chief medical officer
Outlook
Dr. Latha Raja Shankar has joined ... Dr. Latha Raja Shankar has joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico as chief medical officer. Shankar has served as a physician ...
3
Briefcase: Lovelace hires new practitioners
Outlook
Lovelace Medical Group has hired three ... Lovelace Medical Group has hired three new practitioners: Jacquelyn S. Brandenburg, D.O., has been hired for emergency general surgery. Brandenburg completed her bachelor's in ...
4
Briefcase: Health care provider hires cardiologist
Outlook
Dr. Suresh Neelagaru has joined Optum ... Dr. Suresh Neelagaru has joined Optum New Mexico's Cardiology Services Clinic as a board-certified cardiologist. Neelagaru has specific training and experience in cardiac electrophysiology. ...
5
Briefcase: Insurer names new underwriting manager
Outlook
Marie Eszenyi, AINS, has been hired ... Marie Eszenyi, AINS, has been hired as underwriting manager by New Mexico Mutual. Eszenyi will manage the day-to-day workflow of the underwriting department, monitoring ...
6
Q&A with the leaders of women-owned cannabis firm Vana ...
ABQnews Seeker
Women are making moves in the ... Women are making moves in the cannabis industry. And Parin Kumar and Riddhi Bhakta are part of that movement. Kumar and Bhakta are CEO ...
7
Meet some of the women powering New Mexico's cannabis ...
ABQnews Seeker
Several of New Mexico's largest cannabis ... Several of New Mexico's largest cannabis companies — and even some of the new players to the game — are led by women.
8
Looking for a job after 20 years of owning ...
Business Columns
Dear J.T. & Dale: I'm in ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I'm in my 50s and have owned my own business for the past 20 years. The business took a huge ...
9
Why ‘standard’ agreements never really work
ABQnews Seeker
One of the first issues a ... One of the first issues a business owner must resolve is what entity type, if any, will be used to operate a business. Two ...