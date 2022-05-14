Briefcase: City aviation department names new innovation, commercial development manager

Manny Manriquez has been hired as innovation & commercial development manager at the Aviation Department for the City of Albuquerque.

Manriquez moved to Albuquerque at a young age. He earned his bachelor’s in political science and Asian studies at the University of California, Berkeley and his master’s in international affairs at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. For nearly 20 years, Manriquez’s academic and professional careers have focused on various policy issues—especially commerce, trade, next-generation mobility and national security.

After graduate school, he worked in Washington, D.C. for the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Office of Nonproliferation and International Security managing science and technology engagement projects in the former Soviet Union. He then worked at the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association’s D.C. office for nine years, first as director of government and public affairs, followed by six years as general director and JAMA’s chief representative in the U.S.