Briefcase: City names new small business liaision

Carissa Vender has been hired as small business liaison in the Economic Development Department for the City of Albuquerque.

Vender has been a resident of Albuquerque for 38 years, moving here when her father was stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base. She holds both bachelor’s and master’s in Architecture from the University of New Mexico. She has worked for several local architecture firms, gaining experience in government and private sector work. Vender left architecture in 2006 and founded Cake Fetish Cupcakes and later Rebel Donut, which she sold in 2019.

