 'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket - Albuquerque Journal

‘Multiple people’ shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

By Carolyn Thompson and Dave Collins / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there tweeted, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren’t immediately available, and the suspect has not been identified.

Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

___

Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.

Home » News » Nation » ‘Multiple people’ shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM on track for another big budget surplus
ABQnews Seeker
Employment, costs increase boost income tax ... Employment, costs increase boost income tax collection
2
UNM announces next dean of the School of Medicine
ABQnews Seeker
School's first female president comes from ... School's first female president comes from the University of Illinois College of Medicine
3
Ronchetti embraces outsider label in GOP primary
2022 election
He has significantly outraised his four ... He has significantly outraised his four rivals for this year's nomination
4
Calling all kitten cuddlers
ABQnews Seeker
Volunteers will get their kitten fix, ... Volunteers will get their kitten fix, while also saving vulnerable little babies
5
More wildfire resources sought
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire crews to ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire crews to split into north, south strategy
6
State Police ID off-duty officer who shot teen
ABQnews Seeker
18-year-old accused of trying to steal ... 18-year-old accused of trying to steal ammo from Cabela's
7
Crews find time to feed abandoned pets while battling ...
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters also record the animals' locations ... Firefighters also record the animals' locations for later rescue
8
Suit: Dispute over computer tablet led to beating
ABQnews Seeker
Altercation occurred in early months of ... Altercation occurred in early months of pandemic at MDC
9
APD investigates 42nd homicide; IDs recent victims
ABQnews Seeker
This year's tally is creeping closer ... This year's tally is creeping closer to 2021's record 117 total killings
10
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
ABQnews Seeker
Russian troops are withdrawing from around ... Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces ...