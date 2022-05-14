 Ponderosa Brewing Co. takes top honors at the 2022 World Beer Cup - Albuquerque Journal

Ponderosa Brewing Co. takes top honors at the 2022 World Beer Cup

By Rozanna M. Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Ponderosa Brewing Co. head brewer Antonio Fernandez is honored to have won a gold medal at the 2022 World Beer Cup for his Italian Pilsner. (Courtesy of Ponderosa Brewing Co.)

bright spotChalk another one up for New Mexico breweries.

Five of them recently medaled at the 2022 World Beer Cup competition held on May 5 in Minneapolis. Ponderosa Brewing Co. brought home the gold for its Italian Pilsner. It was one of 134 entries in the Hoppy Lager category. The Italian Pilsner also won a gold medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival.

“Winning a gold medal at the World Beer Cup for my Italian Pilsner is an honor as well as a humbling experience,” said Antonio Fernandez, head brewer at Ponderosa Brewing Co. “The WBC is like the Olympics of beer for brewers, only held every two years and open to the whole world. To bring home the only gold to New Mexico, a state full of world-class breweries and brewers is something I never expected to happen, especially just a few months after winning a gold medal for the same beer at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival.”

Fernandez said it was his favorite recipe prior to receiving any awards and remains his favorite beer to drink.

“To me the thing that makes it even more special is that it is a lager, what most brewers I know, including myself, to be the most difficult style to brew to a high standard, and I believe it to be the pinnacle of our art and craft.”

Nexus Brewery received the silver medal for its Beam Me Up (Higher), Scotty in the Old Ale or Strong Ale category, which had 33 entries. It is an Imperial-style Scotch Ale that features a rich caramel flavor with a hint of smoke that balances out its sweet backbone.

“I had briefly stepped out of the awards ceremony when Nexus was announced as the silver medal winner and I did not hear the announcement,” Nexus head brewer Randy King said. “Friends from Marble, Canteen and Thirsty Eye had to convince me that Nexus had won. I worked in two Minneapolis breweries six or seven years ago, so it was even sweeter to be able to share the celebration with Albuquerque and Minneapolis friends. World Beer Cup awards are difficult to win and we are thrilled to have our work honored.”

Beam Me Up (Higher), Scotty is scheduled to have a limited release at Nexus’ 11th Anniversary Party on May 27-29.

Another silver medal went to Ex Novo Brewing Co. in Corrales for its V for Vienna in the Vienna-Style Lager category. There were 113 entries in that category. V for Vienna is described as a traditional malt-forward lager with notes of toasted bread, caramel and a hint of honey.

Marble Brewery took the bronze for its IPA-X in the Experimental IPA category, which had 96 entries. The bold beer features Cashmere, Citra and Simcoe hops with a German Pale Ale malt.

Santa Fe’s Second Street Brewery took bronze for its Brown Ale in the American-Style Brown Ale category, which had 70 entries. The classic-style ale features a balanced malt-hop profile with a slight chocolate and caramel character, according to a Second Street press release.

“It’s great to see the hard work this team puts on a daily basis being rewarded on the national stage consistently,” according to head brewer Tom Ludzia.

This year’s World Beer Cup competition drew 10,542 beer entries from 2,493 breweries located in 57 countries. There were 103 beer style categories judged by 226 judges from 28 countries. The Brewers Association developed the competition in 1996.

2022 World Beer Cup Winners
GOLD

•Ponderosa Brewing Co., Italian Pilsner, Hoppy Lager category

SILVER

•Nexus Brewery, Beam Me Up (Higher), Scotty, Old Ale or Strong Ale category

•Ex Novo Brewing Co. (Corrales), V for Vienna, Vienna-Style Lager category

BRONZE

•Marble Brewery, IPA-X, Experimental IPA category

•Second Street Brewery (Santa Fe), Brown Ale, American-Style Brown Ale category

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Ponderosa Brewing Co. takes top honors at the 2022 World Beer Cup

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
PBS documentary looks at the life of three Navajo ...
Arts
'Scenes from the Glittering World' will ... 'Scenes from the Glittering World' will premiere 9 p.m. Monday, May 16, on New Mexico PBS.
2
Margaret Atwood among bestselling authors slated for the Inaugural ...
Arts
The Canadian writer is the author ... The Canadian writer is the author of more than 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays and graphic novels.
3
Opera Southwest announces 2022-23 season
Arts
Opera Southwest will celebrate its 50th ... Opera Southwest will celebrate its 50th anniversary wrapped in a season of classic, comic and resurrected operas.
4
Mildred Howard retrospective on display at SF gallery
Arts
'Mildred Howard: From 1994 to Now' ... 'Mildred Howard: From 1994 to Now' is showing at Santa Fe's Turner Carroll Gallery through May 30.
5
Ponderosa Brewing Co. takes top honors at the 2022 ...
Arts
Nexus, Ex Novo bring home silver; ... Nexus, Ex Novo bring home silver; Marble, Second Street grab bronze.
6
One New Mexico Gospel Choir to perform free concert
Arts
Concert is Sunday, May 15, at ... Concert is Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 3701 Carlisle Blvd. NE
7
Meow Wolf announces two new exhibits in Texas
ABQnews Seeker
The new locations have been on ... The new locations have been on the company's radar for more than two years
8
Navajo Nation composer Raven Chacon wins the Pulitzer Prize ...
ABQnews Seeker
Raven Chacon is the first Native ... Raven Chacon is the first Native composer to win
9
Exhibition to showcase Michelangelo's masterpieces in the Sistine Chapel
ABQnews Seeker
Will be on display at Expo ... Will be on display at Expo New Mexico beginning June 10