 'Book Lovers' is a romance fueled by quick banter - Albuquerque Journal

‘Book Lovers’ is a romance fueled by quick banter

By Alicia Rancilio / Associated Press

“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry. (Berkley)

If Emily Henry makes herself laugh at the character’s dialogue in her own books, it’s understandable. She is a master at witty repartee.

In her latest novel, “Book Lovers,” Henry introduces Nora Stephens and Charlie Lafra. Nora is a literary agent and Charlie is a book editor. The two meet once about a prospective book Charlie could edit and both make a poor impression. Minutes prior, Nora was dumped by her boyfriend over the phone. She arrives late and Charlie is grumpy. He’s also not a fan of the book that Nora is pitching, calling it “unreadable.” The two debate the book and go their separate ways. Is this the last of Nora and Charlie? Of course not, but you have to read to find out what happens next.

“Book Lovers” isn’t just a romantic love story, but also a love story about two sisters, Nora and her younger sister, Libby, whom she puts before all else. Their mother died years prior and Nora has felt over-protective of Libby ever since, and wants to solve all her problems (to Libby’s annoyance). When a very pregnant Libby declares she wants to get away for a few weeks and visit Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, a quaint small town she’s read about, Nora naturally says yes.

Just about every Hallmark movie – and plenty of romance novels – feature a protagonist from a big city who find themselves in a small town where they learn about themselves, what they want in life, and of course, find love. While “Book Lovers” has that scenario, it also deconstructs it. Nora is unapologetic about working hard and not wanting children of her own. She’s not looking to change her ways or her lifestyle.

The only confusing thing about Henry’s books isn’t really about Henry’s writing at all, but about Hollywood. Why hasn’t anyone snapped up one of her stories for an adaptation? Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy made nine films together, fueled by their chemistry and banter. It’s a safe bet that viewers would enjoy seeing Henry’s characters come to life on screen.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » ‘Book Lovers’ is a romance fueled by quick banter

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Socorro author debuts cozy mystery series 'The Accidental Detective'
Arts
'Something Shady at Sunshine Haven,' like ... 'Something Shady at Sunshine Haven,' like most cozy mysteries, doesn't have sex, violence or foul language.
2
'Book Lovers' is a romance fueled by quick banter
Arts
Emily Henry makes herself laugh at ... Emily Henry makes herself laugh at the character's dialogue in her own books
3
PBS documentary looks at the life of three Navajo ...
Arts
'Scenes from the Glittering World' will ... 'Scenes from the Glittering World' will premiere 9 p.m. Monday, May 16, on New Mexico PBS.
4
Margaret Atwood among bestselling authors slated for the Inaugural ...
Arts
The Canadian writer is the author ... The Canadian writer is the author of more than 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays and graphic novels.
5
Opera Southwest announces 2022-23 season
Arts
Opera Southwest will celebrate its 50th ... Opera Southwest will celebrate its 50th anniversary wrapped in a season of classic, comic and resurrected operas.
6
Mildred Howard retrospective on display at SF gallery
Arts
'Mildred Howard: From 1994 to Now' ... 'Mildred Howard: From 1994 to Now' is showing at Santa Fe's Turner Carroll Gallery through May 30.
7
Ponderosa Brewing Co. takes top honors at the 2022 ...
Arts
Nexus, Ex Novo bring home silver; ... Nexus, Ex Novo bring home silver; Marble, Second Street grab bronze.
8
Enjoy gladiolus blooms longer with successive planting
Arts
Successive planting can also be used ... Successive planting can also be used for vegetable gardening.
9
One New Mexico Gospel Choir to perform free concert
Arts
Concert is Sunday, May 15, at ... Concert is Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 3701 Carlisle Blvd. NE