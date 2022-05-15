Hundreds in ABQ march for abortion rights

With fist in the air, Alysse Sanchez marches through Old Town alongside other demonstrators during the Bans Off Our Bodies march Saturday morning. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) An abortion-rights demonstrator is held back by attendees as a counter-protester with the New Mexico Freedom Fighters engages the crowd Saturday morning during the Bans Off Our Bodies march in Tiguex Park. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Lydia Guzman joins marchers during the Bans Off Our Bodies rally Saturday morning in Tiguex Park. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Demonstrators march Saturday morning around Old Town during the Bans Off Our Bodies rally. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 4 Next

With strong voice and signage, hundreds took to Albuquerque’s streets in support of abortion rights Saturday morning — part of the Bans Off Our Bodies demonstrations that swept the country the same day.

The marchers were fueled by a recent leaked draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, stripping women of the constitutional right to have an abortion.

In Albuquerque, more than 200 people gathered late-morning at Tiguex Park before marching around Old Town.

The crowd chanted and waved signs, conveying such messages as “Abortions won’t stop, they’ll just stop being safe,” “Pro-choice is pro-life” and “Abortion is health care.”

Several counter-protesters made their presence known during the event, resulting in a few skirmishes. However, Albuquerque police said they were monitoring the march and no one was injured or arrested.