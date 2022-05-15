 Hundreds in ABQ march for abortion rights - Albuquerque Journal

Hundreds in ABQ march for abortion rights

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

With strong voice and signage, hundreds took to Albuquerque’s streets in support of abortion rights Saturday morning — part of the Bans Off Our Bodies demonstrations that swept the country the same day.

The marchers were fueled by a recent leaked draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, stripping women of the constitutional right to have an abortion.

In Albuquerque, more than 200 people gathered late-morning at Tiguex Park before marching around Old Town.

The crowd chanted and waved signs, conveying such messages as “Abortions won’t stop, they’ll just stop being safe,” “Pro-choice is pro-life” and “Abortion is health care.”

Several counter-protesters made their presence known during the event, resulting in a few skirmishes. However, Albuquerque police said they were monitoring the march and no one was injured or arrested.

