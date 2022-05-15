 Sports Speak Up! Fan of Lobo golf isn't a fan of Mickelson - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Fan of Lobo golf isn’t a fan of Mickelson

By ABQJournal News Staff

WHAT GOES AROUND comes around in golf and life. Former ASU golfer Phil Mickelson regularly came to UNM’s Championship Golf Course to play in tournaments. He behaved like the spoiled brat he is every time. Not enough for him to disrespect our Lobo Men golfers in the presence of their loyal fans; he acted like a fool to us fans, insulting us too. That brash egotism has now come back to haunt him and perhaps send him overseas to the new Greg Norman’s tour. Good riddance to bad trash, my grandma always said!
— Despise Spoiled Brats Visiting Albuquerque

YOUR “Friday’s loss means UNM (softball) clinches last place” (in Saturday’s Quick Hits on B4) was an interesting use of the concept of “clinching.”
— “Marine Paul”

