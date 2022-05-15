 Class 3A baseball: NMMI romps over East Mountain, sends coach out as a state champ - Albuquerque Journal

Class 3A baseball: NMMI romps over East Mountain, sends coach out as a state champ

By Patrick Newell/For the Journal

NMMI’s Luis Patron (right) gets to hold the state championship blue trophy following his dominant pitching performance in the 17-1 win Saturday over East Mountain for the Class 3A baseball championship. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

When you have New Mexico’s strikeout leader taking the mound in the state championship game, you have to like your chances.

New Mexico Military Institute (23-6) rode the dominant pitching of Luis A. Patron to the program’s first-ever state championship winning 17-1 in five innings over East Mountain (19-8) in the 3A baseball final Saturday at Santa Ana Star Field.

Patron scattered three hits over 4 ⅔ innings, striking out 12 and not walking a batter. He recorded his first 10 outs by strikeout and was backed by a prolific offense that allowed the Colts to assume command of the game from the outset.

“I didn’t expect this amount of runs,” Patron said after the win. “I expected 21 outs, and much respect to (East Mountain). They won twice against us, and we won once, but I’m really proud of the team getting 17 runs. It gave me a lot of confidence pitching.”

The third-seeded Colts scored at least three runs in each of the first four innings build the insurmountable lead.

While the hits did not come in bunches for NMMI, they were timely. Coupled with 13 walks issued by the East Mountain staff, multiple wild pitches, two hit batters, and three errors, the Timberwolves were never really in the hunt.

“When you give up that many walks, it’s really difficult to stay in any game,” said East Mountain coach Ray Demarest. “We didn’t execute the game plan we had coming in.”

The opening frame was a microcosm of the five innings.

Gentry Caplan drove a one-out single up the middle to start the three-run first.

Jose Barcelo followed with a single, but the T-Wolves were poised to get a double play and escape the threat.

Miguel Rivera hit a routine grounder to shortstop. The ball was fielded cleanly, but on the transfer from glove-to-hand, the ball was dropped as all runners advanced.

Patron then laced a bases-clearing double to left-center giving the Colts the early 3-0 lead.

NMMI tacked on four more runs in the second with nary a base hit. The first five batters reached by walk or hit by pitch, and Patron’s fly ball to right field was dropped allowing the final two runs to score.

It was a far cry from the night before, when the Colts found themselves in a 9-3 hole to Raton entering the bottom of the sixth.

That night’s deficit was wiped away in similar fashion to the opening two innings Saturday as the Colts benefited from a multitude of walks and misplays by the opposition to score eight runs to escape with the win.

“Last night, down by six…I’ve been a part of a lot of games, and that was the wildest inning I’ve been a part of,” said NMMI coach Charlie Ward, who announced his retirement after the game.

“We probably played the best perfect game in all three phases today. People had quality at-bats, clutch hitting, two-out hitting, and Luis (Patron) is the real deal. He’s a humble kid, and he does everything for his team first. I’ve very proud to have been a part of it.”

No. 3 NEW MEXICO MILITARY INSTITUTE 17,

No. 5 EAST MOUNTAIN 1 (5 innings)

NMMI 344 60—17 6 0

East Mountain 000 10—1 3 3

Batteries: N, Luis A. Patron, Bailey Mego (5) and Jose Barcelo. EM, Trace Krueger, Cole Phillips (3) and Phillips, Garrett Hitchcock (3). Leading Hitters: N, Miguel Rivera 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Luis A. Patron 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Gentry Caplan, 1-1, 3 BBs, 4 runs scored. EM, Phillips 1-3, 3B, 1 run; Garrett Hitchcock, 1-3, RBI.

 

2022 NMAA Baseball Championships 3A

Home » From the newspaper » Class 3A baseball: NMMI romps over East Mountain, sends coach out as a state champ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Class 3A baseball: NMMI romps over East Mountain, sends ...
baseball
When you have New Mexico's strikeout ... When you have New Mexico's strikeout leader taking the mound in the state championship game, you have to like your chances. New Mexico Military ...
2
Eunice's scores 15 in second inning, romps to 2A ...
baseball
For all intents and purposes, the ... For all intents and purposes, the coronation for Eunice’s state record 18th blue trophy probably began during a marathon second inning that sucked the ...
3
Carlsbad blanks Sandia for 5A baseball championship
baseball
Make it a 12-pack for the ... Make it a 12-pack for the Carlsbad Cavemen. One of New Mexico's most storied baseball programs capped a superlative postseason on Saturday afternoon at ...
4
Prep baseball: East Mountain surprises its way to 3A ...
baseball
East Mountain avenged an early-season loss ... East Mountain avenged an early-season loss to Santa Fe Indian School as the Timberwolves advanced to the program's second-ever state championship game on Friday ...
5
Prep baseball: Carlsbad, Sandia to play for 5A crown
baseball
Chris Eaton and the Sandia Matadors ... Chris Eaton and the Sandia Matadors celebrated large on Friday. “Monumental,” the Sandia baseball coach said after his second-seeded Matadors advanced to the Class ...
6
Class 4A baseball: St. Pius, Academy to play for ...
baseball
According to Sartans coach Matt McCoy, ... According to Sartans coach Matt McCoy, there's just something about the tension of the late innings that brings out the best in St. Pius. ...
7
Class 5A baseball's Fab Four: La Cueva, Sandia, Carlsbad, ...
baseball
Kolby Burton said it out loud, ... Kolby Burton said it out loud, but probably all of the La Cueva Bears felt the same."W ...
8
Prep baseball roundup: Academy tops Valley; St. Pius, Los ...
baseball
Albuquerque Academy pitcher Alex Gaeto holds ... Albuquerque Academy pitcher Alex Gaeto holds himself to some pretty high standards. But even when he falls a little short of his own expectations, ...
9
Yodice: Prep for a fantastic finish to high school ...
baseball
We started this journey nine months ... We started this journey nine months ago.Monday, we begin the final six days.