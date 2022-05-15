 'Big Sky' renewed for third season; 'Roswell, New Mexico' to end with fourth season - Albuquerque Journal

‘Big Sky’ renewed for third season; ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ to end with fourth season

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, second from left, is seen during filming of the second season of “Big Sky.” The ABC show was renewed for a third season. (Michael Moriatis/ABC)

ABC is banking on “Big Sky.”

The drama series, which airs on Thursday, got renewed by the network for a third season.

The current season is averaging 5.8 million viewers with a 0.7 demo rating. The season finale will air on Thursday, May 19.

The series relocated to New Mexico for its second season.

“Big Sky” follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, and they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems.

As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from (Hoyt’s) past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.”

It is based on the series of books by C.J. Box and stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick, as Dewell and Hoyt.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the series filmed through April 2022.

It employed more than 500 New Mexico crew members and thousands of residents as background talent and extras during the season.

Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director, said the production’s prolonged presence in New Mexico will generate income for many businesses in the state.

“There is no better place for this rustic, scenic, story than the dramatic landscapes of New Mexico,” Dodson said.

For the third season, Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler are added as series regulars.

Along with the good, comes the bad.

The CW canceled “Roswell, New Mexico,” which will not return after its fourth season begins to air on June. 6.

The series has filmed in New Mexico for its entire run and is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, filming took place from August 2021 through January.

The fourth season filmed in Espanola, Moriarty, Bernalillo, Las Vegas, Pecos, Santa Fe, Albuquerque and the San Felipe and Santo Domingo pueblos in New Mexico.

The production employed approximately 400 New Mexico crew members and 2,100 New Mexico background and extras, the film office released.

” ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ has become one of those projects that is quintessential New Mexico,” Dodson said. “The television series not only puts the state’s name out there, but also captures the stunning landscapes our state offers, employs thousands of New Mexicans and sources thousands of dollars of goods and services from local businesses, in addition to creating a mutual fandom.

The series stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, and Michael Trevino.

“Roswell, New Mexico” was one of a handful of shows to be canceled by The CW.

 

