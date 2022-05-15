Isotopes lost 12-2 on Mariachis night before season’s largest minor league turnout

Fans in a crowd listed as 15,190 enjoy the Albuquerque Isotopes' game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on May 14, 2022 at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes, playing as their promotional alter ego, Los Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico, lost 12-2. (Courtesy of Tim March/Albuquerque Isotopes) Fans in a crowd listed as 15,190 enjoy the Albuquerque Isotopes' game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on May 14, 2022 at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes, playing as their promotional alter ego, Los Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico, lost 12-2. (Courtesy of Tim March/Albuquerque Isotopes) Prev 1 of 2 Next

‘TOPES SUNDAY: Vs. Sugar Land

1:35 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Agricultural Day/Oven Mitts

PROBABLES: Space Cowboys RHP Chad Donato (2-2, 4.95) vs. Isotopes RHP Zach Neal (2-3, 7.16)

SATURDAY: A promising pitching matchup appeared as if it was living up to its billing early. Sugar Land’s Hunter Brown and Albuquerque’s Ryan Feltner, both highly rated prospects in their respective organizations, dueled against each other through three innings with just one hit combined between them.

However, Sugar Land began to hit Feltner in the fourth and Brown continued to cruise as the Space Cowboys claimed a 12-2 victory over the Mariachis in front of 15,190 fans, the 12th largest-crowd in Isotopes Park history and the largest in the minors so far this season.

