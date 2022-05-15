 Isotopes lost 12-2 on Mariachis night before season's largest minor league turnout - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes lost 12-2 on Mariachis night before season’s largest minor league turnout

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

‘TOPES SUNDAY: Vs. Sugar Land

1:35 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Agricultural Day/Oven Mitts

PROBABLES: Space Cowboys RHP Chad Donato (2-2, 4.95) vs. Isotopes RHP Zach Neal (2-3, 7.16)

SATURDAY: A promising pitching matchup appeared as if it was living up to its billing early. Sugar Land’s Hunter Brown and Albuquerque’s Ryan Feltner, both highly rated prospects in their respective organizations, dueled against each other through three innings with just one hit combined between them.

However, Sugar Land began to hit Feltner in the fourth and Brown continued to cruise as the Space Cowboys claimed a 12-2 victory over the Mariachis in front of 15,190 fans, the 12th largest-crowd in Isotopes Park history and the largest in the minors so far this season.

Box score: Vaqueros del Espacio (Space Cowboys) 12, Mariachis 2

