Police investigating deaths in separate overnight incidents

Two people are dead following separate incidents overnight in Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

One person was found dead after shooting was reported near Chico NE and General Patch NE around midnight.

“Officers arrived and located one individual who appeared to be shot, and had succumbed to their injuries,” APD spokesman Chase Jewell said in an email.

Police later said the person who died was a male, but didn’t release his age or name.

The other incident, which police said they are investigating as a suspicious death, took place shortly before midnight in the 4600 block of Plume NW.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said police responded to the address after a caller reported seeing his neighbor lying on the ground bleeding.

Gallegos said officers found the body of a person who had “sustained multiple cuts on his arms and neck.”

“Is it still not determined if those cuts were self-inflicted,” Gallegos wrote in a release. “The decedent succumbed to his injuries in front of his house.”