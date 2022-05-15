 3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence - Albuquerque Journal

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Sunday were investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died.

The shootings came a night after a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks were taking on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series. Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday. The Bucks canceled a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner said a 21-year-old man died after a shooting that happened near 11th and Rogers streets around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Fox6 News reported.

About 40 minutes later, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting that police say might have been related to a robbery. The victim had a gun on him.

The third fatal shooting happened near 19th Street and Lincoln Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said a 28-year-old local man died.

Police hadn’t released the victims’ names or arrested anyone in the shootings as of early Sunday afternoon.

The 11 p.m. curfew requiring everyone age 20 or younger to be off the streets was in effect when the shootings happened. Police said Sunday that Saturday night was “peaceful and uneventful” in the downtown area and that no citations for curfew violations were issued.

Everyone wounded in Friday’s shootings, which happened within blocks of the arena, is expected to survive. At least 11 people have been arrested in connection with those shootings.

