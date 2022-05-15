 Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden urged unity Sunday to address the “hate that remains a stain on the soul of America” after a deadly mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, while state officials pleaded for federal action to end the “uniquely American phenomenon” of mass shootings.

Addressing an annual law enforcement ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, Biden said he and his wife, Jill, pray for those who were shot “by a lone gunman, armed with weapons of war and hate-filled soul,” and their families.

Authorities say a white 18-year-old male in military gear opened fire on shoppers and workers at the supermarket on Saturday, killing 10 people, including a retired Buffalo police officer, and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black.

Law enforcement officials said Sunday that the gunman had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black people.

“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America,” Biden said at the 41st annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers. “Our hearts are heavy once again, but the resolve must never, ever waver.”

“No one understands this more than the people sitting in front of me,” he added.

Biden, speaking at the ceremony for the second time as president, did not address the calls by New York officials — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown — for strong federal action to end what Brown said is the “uniquely American phenomenon” of mass shootings.

The president also did not mention gun control efforts that have stalled in Washington.

Brown expressed frustration that “thoughts and prayers” and pledges to act are offered after every mass shooting, only to be be blocked by “some on one side of the aisle.”

“It seems like there are those that believe owning a gun is more precious than the sanctity of human life,” the mayor told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “So I think people all across this country have to rise up. They have to speak more loudly and more clearly that there must be gun control in this country. This is a uniquely American phenomenon. These mass shootings don’t happen in other countries across the world.”

Brown said he would like to see “sensible gun control.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said tighter gun measures are “a huge priority” for Democrats and the White House. She bemoaned the 60-vote threshold needed in the 50-50 Senate that has made it difficult to advance such legislation, but she pledged on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “we are not going away until the job is done.”

Hochul said most of the illegal guns being used on the streets of her cities come from other states. “We need a national response,” she told NBC.

“We need other states to step up. We need the federal government on our side,” said Hochul, a Buffalo native.

Home » AP Feeds » Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo ...
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden on Sunday cited ... President Joe Biden on Sunday cited the Buffalo shootings in calling for national unity as a remedy for 'the hate that remains a stain ...
2
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
AP Feeds
Almost three months after Russia shocked ... Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and ...
3
Finland, Sweden inch closer to seeking NATO membership
AP Feeds
Finland's government declared a 'new era' ... Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway as it inches closer to seeking NATO membership, hours before Sweden's governing party on Sunday backed ...
4
McConnell: Finland, Sweden 'important additions' to NATO
AP Feeds
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said ... Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday that Finland and Sweden would be 'important additions' to NATO as he led a delegation of GOP ...
5
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
ABQnews Seeker
Russian troops were withdrawing from around ... Russian troops were withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces ...
6
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
ABQnews Seeker
Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds ... Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the Supreme Court appears prepared to scrap the constitutional ...
7
McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop
AP Feeds
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and ... Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of GOP senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv during an unannounced visit Saturday, ...
8
Trump backs Mastriano in Pennsylvania GOP governor primary
AP Feeds
Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Doug ... Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania's Republican primary for governor, siding with a far-right candidate who was outside the U.S. Capitol ...
9
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not ...
AP Feeds
The Group of Seven leading economies ... The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis which threatens poor ...