Multiple vehicles involved in crash on westbound I-40

Albuquerque police responded to a major wreck Sunday evening that forced the closure of westbound lanes of Interstate 40.
Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said at 7 p.m. that five vehicles and a semi-truck were involved in a crash while driving westbound on I-40 near Rio Grande.
Details on injuries weren’t immediately available. Police asked that drivers avoid the area.
All lanes of I40 WB closed off, the only way to exit is off 157A at Rio Grande, due to vehicle crash @abqfire
