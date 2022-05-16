 Multiple vehicles involved in crash on westbound I-40 - Albuquerque Journal

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on westbound I-40

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police responded to a major wreck Sunday evening that forced the closure of westbound lanes of Interstate 40.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said at 7 p.m. that five vehicles and a semi-truck were involved in a crash while driving westbound on I-40 near Rio Grande.

Details on injuries weren’t immediately available. Police asked that drivers avoid the area.

