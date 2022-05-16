 Ice Wolves advance to NAHL's final four playoff in Minnesota - Albuquerque Journal

Ice Wolves advance to NAHL’s final four playoff in Minnesota

By ABQJournal News Staff

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — The New Mexico Ice Wolves got a second-period power-play goal from Dillan Bentley and made it hold up for a 1-0 victory over the Lone Star Brahmas in a decisive Game 5 playoff game Sunday at NYTEX Sports Centre. The Ice Wolves trailed the series 2-0 but rallied with three consecutive wins.

Ice Wolves goalie Beni Halasz made 29 saves in the win. William Howard and Joe Prouty assisted on Bentley’s goal.

New Mexico now joins the other three division champions to play at the Robertson Cup Championship in Blaine, Minnesota beginning Friday through May 24. Games can be seen on hockeytv.com, a pay website.

The NAHL is a developmental league for athletes seeking professional or high-level collegiate playing opportunities.

 

